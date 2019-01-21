2019 Super Bowl jerseys: Los Angeles Rams to wear blue and yellow throwback uniforms
Party like it's 1999 in Super Bowl LIII!
The last time the Rams won a Super Bowl, they were decked out in bright yellow and blue.
The next time the Rams try to win a Super Bowl, they'll be decked out in bright yellow and blue.
On the heels of its 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship, Los Angeles has announced that it will be wearing its throwback uniforms in Super Bowl LIII, marking the seventh time the team will have worn its classic threads this season.
Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams have re-embraced the color scheme they owned from 1973-1999, using the yellow and blue jerseys for six different home games -- including their divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys -- in 2018. One of the last times the traditional design was used as the Rams' main uniform, the team captured Super Bowl XXXIV as "The Greatest Show on Turf."
The Rams' base colors remain a darker blue, gold and white, but special occasions call for special outfits, and there is none more special in L.A. than the throwback. The club was able to choose its jerseys for Super Bowl LIII because the NFC had previously been designated as this year's home team.
If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Old vs. young QBs on Championship Sunday
Two future Hall-of-Famers in their 40s will square off against two of the game's young stars...
-
Ranking remaining QBs: Brady moves up
Tom Brady does not top our leaderboard despite his history of postseason success
-
How Mahomes led Chiefs to new heights
The Chiefs believe Mahomes' many talents could send them to their third Super Bowl ever and...
-
Where is Super Bowl LIII: Location, more
Get all the information you need on Super Bowl LIII
-
What is AAF? Teams, players, details
Everything you need to know about the upcoming league, which kicks off in February
-
How to watch, stream AFC title game
Find out everything you need to know for the AFC Championship Game