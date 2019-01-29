2019 Super Bowl: Kickoff time, how to live stream, watch on TV, date, odds for Patriots vs. Rams

It feels like the Patriots have been a mainstay at the Super Bowl forever, but once upon a time, they were just another downtrodden team looking to break through in the big game. The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty took off in January 2002 with a Super Bowl victory over the Rams. In less than a week, the Pats will take on the Rams in the big game again, this team in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta to decide the 2019 Super Bowl champions. Exactly half of the last 18 Super Bowls will have featured the Patriots.

With the big game just days away, here's everything you need to know, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem, as well as how to watch and live stream the big game.

When is Super Bowl LIII?



Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark your calendars!

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIII

Who's singing the national anthem?

Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

What are the current odds for the game?

Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.

