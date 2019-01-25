2019 Super Bowl live stream: How to watch on CBS, CBS All Access, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, devices
If you don't have access to watch the Super Bowl on TV, there are ways to stream it online
The young, upstart Rams will take on the marching, dynastic Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, and you can watch it all via the Super Bowl live stream. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley will lead the Rams against the Patriots' Tom Brady and Sony Michel. Sean McVay will try to become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, while Bill Belichick will strive to become the oldest. There's a lot going on.
Brady is looking for his sixth Super Bowl title and fifth-career Super Bowl MVP. There were those who said the Patriots were done earlier this year, but they were very, very wrong. Like death and taxes, Belichick and Brady will come for us all. The Patriots beat the Chiefs on the road to get here, something that has proven extremely difficult to do all year, but experience wins out.
The Rams are trying to repeat what the Eagles did last season and upset the Pats as underdogs. With an immensely talented team that includes the likes of Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods on offense, not to mention Aaron Donald, Aqib Talib and John Johnson on defense, if nothing else the Rams are one of the NFL's most exciting teams on paper.
Before anything, you need to know how to watch the game. Here's how you can watch on both CBS and connected apps.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIII
- What: Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots
- When: Sunday Feb. 3, 2018
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentator), Tracy Wolfson/Evan Washburn (sideline reporters)
- National anthem: Gladys Knight
- Halftime show: Maroon 5
- Online streaming: CBSSports.com, CBS All Access (Try for free)
- There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices CBS All Access. Viewers can use:
- iOS
- Android
- Windows
- Amazon tablets
- Vizio
- Or watch through connected devices, including:
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- Amazon Fire
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
- NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
- You can also catch the game on fuboTV (Try for free)
The matchup
As of Friday morning, the Rams are 2.5-point dogs in Super Bowl LIII, but they've overcome worse odds. Given that this game is at a neutral site, they won't have to deal with the cold of Foxborough. However, bettors are learning not to go against the Patriots, because time and time again they've made anyone who does pay (literally).
Brady vs. Goff is an interesting game in its own right. Brady has valuable experience, and Michel has given the Patriots a new back to lean on. Gurley may or may not be running at 100 percent right now, but Michel's fellow Georgia alum has had an unbelievable season. C.J. Anderson is waiting in the wings if Gurley isn't quite right, and he's had a solid postseason thus far. The Rams will need to get out to a fast start against the Patriots, who have shown that if you don't jump on them they'll cause problems.
-
