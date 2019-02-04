2019 Super Bowl, live stream: What's wrong with Todd Gurley? Rams superstar RB on sideline, no one knows why

ATLANTA -- For the second-straight game, the Rams' most dangerous skill-position player and one-time MVP candidate Todd Gurley remains on the sidelines in favor of former free agent C.J. Anderson. And no one really knows why.

Gurley, who signed a massive $60 million contract this offseason, has been the centerpiece of Sean McVay's offense since the coach arrived in Los Angeles two years ago. But over the last few weeks, questions have arisen about Gurley's health and mental state during big games.

His absence at Super Bowl LIII -- with two weeks to prepare and get healthy -- is particularly concerning. Per NFL on CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, the Rams said "there is nothing to report" on Gurley's status, but Wolfson also said Gurley was favoring his knee, doing some stretching and working on a bike on the sidelines.

Wolfson also added on the broadcast that Gurley had been having conversations with his running backs coach as well as C.J. Anderson.

The proof is in the pudding though: Gurley had just three carries in the first half for a total of 10 yards. The lack of yardage isn't concerning, because there wasn't much offense at all in the game.

What's concerning is the lack of usage. Gurley has less rushing attempts than Anderson, who ran the ball four times for 10 yards himself.

Additionally, Gurley's just been noticeably on the sidelines all game. When the best offensive player on a team in the Super Bowl, the guy who runs outside zone plays to set up the Rams attack, isn't on the field at all.

It has everyone asking questions.

Live look at everyone, searching for Todd Gurley. pic.twitter.com/stxrEN7zM7 — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 4, 2019

Has Gurley even caught a pass?! Dude is too talented to look this off — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 4, 2019

Oh I forgot Todd Gurley was even here — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 4, 2019

Need answers on Gurley????😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) February 4, 2019

So it’s some kind of pitch count for Gurley? I mean, you’re either healthy enough to play or you aren’t, really. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) February 4, 2019

And these questions are fair. We've been told for two weeks that Gurley is fine and that nothing is wrong and MOVE ALONG HERE, PEOPLE, NOTHING TO SEE.

But the reality is Gurley has something going on either with his body or with his brain. Chatter emerged about Gurley's mental state -- Pete Prisco mentioned it on the Pick Six Podcast this week live from Radio Row -- so maybe it's a headspace issue.

He was apparently sat down after he dropped an easy pass against the Saints and Anderson saw most of the carries. In that situation, the Rams also said nothing was wrong, when asked by the FOX Sports crew.

It's a very bizarre thing. Maybe Gurley emerges in the second half, but if he ends up spending the majority of the game on the sidelines, there will be plenty of questions for him after the game.