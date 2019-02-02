2019 Super Bowl national anthem: How long will Gladys Knight take? Examining the popular Super Bowl prop
Gladys Knight will sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' this year; how long will it take?
Super Bowl LIII is expected to be a close game, with the Patriots favored by just 2.5 points as of one day before the big game. But before we find out whether this year's edition of the Super Bowl, which you can stream on CBS All Access or right here on CBSSports.com, lives up to the hype, we'll get to see what could be an unforgettable rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung by an Atlanta legend.
How long will the national anthem last?
Longtime Atlanta star Gladys Knight will be the star of the pre-game show for her anticipated rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and there's already speculation -- not to mention early odds -- on how many seconds her anthem will go. Among the most popular Super Bowl LIII prop bets, the anthem has been sung in over one minute and 45 seconds in each of the last six Super Bowls, and that's where the over/under mark opened for Knight.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Since Super Bowl XL in 2006, in fact, only two artists have sung the anthem in less than 1:45.
As The Action Network pointed out, under bets have hit in nine of the last 12 seasons, with Idina Menzel the most recent to go over with her "Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015. Last year, ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, P!nk went under her 2:00 over/under by roughly eight seconds, but bettors may have saved money by realizing beforehand that she was battling the flu leading up to her performance.
Before you watch Gladys Knight's performance, perhaps on one of CNET's top budget picks for new TVs, here's a look at how the market is currently setting the anthem length props (odds as of Saturday):
Bovada:
Over 1:49 (-190)
Under 1:49 (+145)
BetOnline:
Over 1:50 (-170)
Under 1:50 (+130)
Sportsbook.ag:
Over 1:50 (-260)
Under 1:50 (+180)
