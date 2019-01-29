2019 Super Bowl NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This two-way parlay pays 2.5-1

The 2019 Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is fast approaching, with New England favored by 2.5 points and the over-under sitting at 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. If you're looking to cash a parlay for a huge payout in Super Bowl 53, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Over the past five weeks, Hammer is a scorching 11-2 on his best bets. His incredible roll continued with a 3-0 sweep on Championship Sunday, handing anyone who parlayed his best bets a sweet 6-1 payout.

Hammer cashed with the Patriots (+3), the over in Pats-Chiefs (54.5) and the Rams (+3.5). Breaking down the AFC title game, Hammer told his followers days ahead of time to ignore the Chiefs' strong defensive performance versus a worn-out Colts team. "I don't know where that Kansas City defense came from, but I don't think they'll play the same way against New England," he said then. "The Patriots can run the ball and have James White as an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Up until last week, the Chiefs had lost six straight home playoff games. I'm not going to be a recency guy."

The result: New England rolled up 524 yards in a 37-31 win, and Hammer's followers cashed big.

This is the same legend who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. Last year, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Hammer is releasing his strongest plays directly to SportsLine. For the 2019 Super Bowl, if you parlayed his best bets, you would be staring at a strong payout of two-and-a-half times your money.

We can tell you Hammer is going under 56.5 points. The total is high, Goldberg told SportsLine, considering New England has a strong pass defense and ranks seventh in points allowed (20.3). "Also, the Rams won't let Tom Brady stand back in the pocket all day like he did against the Chiefs," he added. The legendary handicapper loves Aaron Donald (20.5 sacks) and Dante Fowler to make Brady uncomfortable at times.

