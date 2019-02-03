2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, best predictions by seasoned expert who is 20-6 on L.A. games

It's the old guard against the new order in the 2019 Super Bowl. The New England Patriots will play in their ninth Super Bowl in 18 seasons and go for a sixth Lombardi Trophy. They'll face a surging Los Angeles Rams franchise that hasn't appeared in the big game since 2002. Coincidentally, in that game, the Rams lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots as 14-point favorites in Super Bowl XXXVI, one of the largest Super Bowl spreads in history. Each team comes to Atlanta with a top-five offense and playmakers on defense, but oddsmakers give a slight edge to experience. New England is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, has fallen to 56 in the current 2019 Super Bowl odds after opening at 58. The roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed during the game and kickoff is on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Before you make any Rams vs. Patriots picks and 2019 Super Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White knows that a year after dropping the Super Bowl to the Eagles, the Patriots faced plenty of speed bumps on their return to football's biggest stage. Brady was a year older, wide receiver Julian Edelman was suspended four games, Josh Gordon came and went, and tight end Rob Gronkowski could be playing his final game for New England. A team that looked untouchable at times last season was vulnerable at points in 2018, dropping games to the Titans (34-10), Dolphins (34-33), Steelers (17-10), Lions (26-10), and Jaguars (31-20) -- all teams that didn't make the playoffs.

But Brady and company have played their best when the stakes have been the highest, going 4-0 against playoff teams in the regular season and rolling though the Chargers and Chiefs in the 2019 NFL playoffs thus far. They lead all postseason teams in total offense (511) and points (39) per game. Brady, Gronkowski, and do-it-all running back James White are just a few of the veterans who have been playing their best football of the season as the 2019 Super Bowl approaches.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that Rams quarterback Jared Goff had 32 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a QB rating of 101.1 this season. With running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson behind him, Goff used play-action on 35 percent of snaps in 2018, the most of any starting quarterback. That could be critical against a Patriots team that surrendered 13.5 pass yards per attempt against play-action, most in the league.

If anyone can figure out how to slow Brady, it's Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. In nine games against Brady, Phillips' defenses have held the three-time NFL MVP to below-average completion percentage (58.1), yards per attempt (7.1) and passer rating (91.2). The key in the most effective games against Brady was bringing pressure up the middle. And with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh anchoring that part of the field, the Rams could force Brady out of his comfort zone.

