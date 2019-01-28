2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, best predictions from expert who's 20-6 on Los Angeles games

We've officially made it to Super Bowl week. Teams are arriving in Atlanta, the media has set up shop on radio row, and there's a buzz in the air as the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams nears. Kickoff is on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Seventeen years ago, the Patriots beat the then-St. Louis Rams 20-17 in the Superdome despite a furious late rally from Kurt Warner and company. It was the first of five Super Bowl titles in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, and it all comes full circle on Sunday. New England is favored by 2.5, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5. Before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, check out the latest Patriots vs. Rams predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

White knows New England's skill positions are loaded with playmakers who can line up all over the field to create mismatches for quarterback Tom Brady. Even with five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski having a down season and the rise and fall of wide receiver Josh Gordon as a go-to target, the Patriots have been an offense that can attack in a variety of ways.

Hybrid running backs/wide receivers like James White and Cordarrelle Patterson have been a major part of that offensive versatility. White led the Patriots in targets, receptions, receiving touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage this season, while Patterson's explosive playmaking ability has allowed him to hit pay dirt rushing, receiving, and in the return game.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Rams had serious issues covering Saints running back Alvin Kamara out of the backfield, and he wound up with 11 catches for 96 yards. Expect the Patriots to isolate White, Patterson and Rex Burkhead against linebackers out of the backfield to make things difficult on the Rams in Super Bowl 53.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that even with expectations through the roof in Year 2 under coach Sean McVay, the Rams regularly met or exceeded Vegas standards in 2018. They were 9-7 against the spread with a pair of pushes and had winning spread records away from home (5-4), as an underdog (1-0) and on extended rest (3-1).

And while McVay's offensive scheme rightfully gets plenty of credit, the Rams' defense can get overlooked. Key offseason acquisition Ndamukong Suh joined Aaron Donald to help form a defensive front that recorded 41 sacks this season. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, other big additions by GM Les Snead, gave Los Angeles veteran presences that came up huge in big games like the NFC Championship win over the Saints.

