2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, optimal predictions from seasoned expert who's 20-6 on L.A. games

Expect to see plenty of fireworks in the 2019 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Few offenses in the NFL were as efficient as the Rams this season. They finished third in points per drive, while the Patriots ranked eighth in that category. The other side of the ball is a different story. The Rams were just 21st in the league in points given up per drive, while New England was a strong seventh. Vegas has evaluated all of these numbers, and New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the live Patriots vs. Rams odds, up one from where the line opened. Other 2019 Super Bowl odds of note include an over-under of 56 and the Patriots going off at -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100). Before locking in any Patriots vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to get the latest predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine this season, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The stats guru also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the past four years.

White is on a rock-solid 56-36 run on NFL picks against the spread. What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-6 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, White advised SportsLine members that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams piled up 273 ground yards in their eight-point victory. Anyone who followed White's advice booked another win.

White knows the Patriots have gotten it done on defense when it has mattered the most. On the surface, the Patriots weren't dominant on that side of the ball during the regular season, giving up 359.1 yards per game, ranking 21st in the NFL. Their 246.4 passing yards per game allowed ranked just 22nd in the league.

But many of those numbers can be attributed to opponents playing from behind. And in the numbers that really count, New England was impressive, ranking seventh in scoring defense (20.3). In the postseason, the Patriots held the Chargers to just 14 points through three quarters before giving up garbage-time points, and then held the Chiefs to 31, well under their season average. While Tom Brady and New England's offense will grab many of the headlines, New England's defense could be the key in getting a cover in Super Bowl 53.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that recent history says there's usually value on the underdog in the Super Bowl. The underdog has covered in six of the last seven Super Bowls and 13 of the last 17. The Eagles (+4.5) against the Patriots last year is the latest example of finding value on that side.

And in what is one of the tightest Super Bowl lines in history, the Rams (+2.5) have a strong chance to cover or even pull off the upset because of their loaded offense. L.A. finished near the top of the league in virtually every meaningful stat on offense this season. They were second in points (32.9 per game), second in total offense (421.1), fifth in passing yards (281.7), and third in rushing (139.4).

