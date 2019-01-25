2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 20-6 on L.A. games

We are in the midst of an exciting run of Super Bowls, with three of the last four, and eight of the last 11 games decided by a single possession. And at next week's 2019 Super Bowl, bookmakers are expecting more of the same between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and New England is a 2.5-point favorite with the total at 57 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. This is a classic battle of old school vs. new school, as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has more Super Bowl appearances (eight) than every player on the Rams combined (five). With youth vs. experience set to collide in Atlanta, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say before making any 2019 Super Bowl picks and NFL predictions.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine this season, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The stats guru also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the past four years.

White is on a rock-solid 56-36 run on NFL picks against the spread. What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-6 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, White advised SportsLine members that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams piled up 273 ground yards in their eight-point victory. Anyone who followed White's advice booked another win.

White knows the Patriots have one of the league's top offenses, ranking fourth in the league at 27.2 points per game. That number has ballooned to 39 in two playoffs games.

Tom Brady is the leader of the Pats' ninth-ranked pass attack, with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the regular season, but what's made the offense so effective is its fifth-ranked rushing attack. Rookie Sony Michel has been a steal -- he had 931 yards in regular season, with 242 yards and five touchdowns in two playoff games.

Keeping Brady upright has also been a huge key to New England's success in the playoffs. Despite playing a strong Chargers defense and a Chiefs unit that led the NFL in sacks, the Pats' offensive line has allowed zero sacks and just two hits.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that in their win over the Cowboys, the Rams dominated the line of scrimmage, and Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson ravaged the No. 5 rushing defense in the NFL. Gurley ran for 116 yards and a score, while Anderson had 123 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The Rams ran for 273 yards and only needed 186 through the air from Jared Goff to get the win.

However, in the NFC Championship Game, the Saints stacked the box and grabbed an early lead, forcing the Rams to put the game in Goff's hands. Goff responded by completing 8-of-13 passes in his final three drives for 135 yards and had two 30-plus-yard completions on third downs to help deliver a Rams victory. He finished with 297 yards and a touchdown on the day and now faces a Patriots defense that ranked 19th defending the pass.

