2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 20-6 on Los Angeles games

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will make their ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 seasons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Standing in their way of a sixth title are Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl, Maroon 5 will perform at halftime, and the Atlanta weather will be 20 degrees warmer by Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff. New England's experience is a big reason why Brady and company are favored by 2.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. However, the Rams are one of the most prolific teams in the league, which is why the total is 56.5 in the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds. With over 100 million people tuning in from around the globe and CBS announcer Tony Romo calling plays long before they happen, the 2019 Super Bowl has all the makings of an instant classic. Before you make any Super Bowl predictions, check out the latest Rams vs. Patriots picks from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White knows that all season long, the Patriots faced questions of whether age had finally started catching up to them. And while they dropped five games to non-playoff teams, when it mattered the most they've looked like the New England of old.

The Patriots beat all three of the playoff teams they faced during the regular season and their offense has erupted in the postseason to carry them to wins over the Chargers and Chiefs. Brady has thrown for 891 yards and helped New England convert a staggering 20-of-33 third-down attempts to keep the offense on the field and in the driver's seat.

Shockingly, the Patriots enter Super Bowl 53 healthy and peaking at the right time. Their ground game has come alive, with rookie back Sony Michel hitting pay dirt five times in the postseason, while tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been invisible at times, is coming off an 11-target gem against the Chiefs.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that even with expectations through the roof in Year 2 under coach Sean McVay, the Rams regularly met or exceeded Vegas standards in 2018. They were 9-7 against the spread with a pair of pushes and had winning spread records away from home (5-4), as an underdog (1-0) and on extended rest (3-1).

And while McVay's offensive scheme rightfully gets plenty of credit, the Rams' defense can get overlooked. Key offseason acquisition Ndamukong Suh joined Aaron Donald to help form a defensive front that recorded 41 sacks this season. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, other big additions by GM Les Snead, gave Los Angeles veteran presences that came up huge in big games like the NFC Championship win over the Saints.

