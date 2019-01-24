2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, predictions from proven expert who's 20-6 on L.A. games

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have been two of the most prolific teams in the NFL all season. Now, they'll meet on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. It's a 6:30 p.m. ET kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the entire world will be tuned in. The Rams rallied for a 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game thanks to Greg Zuerlein's 57-yard field goal in overtime. New England, meanwhile, squeaked out an overtime victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to reach the franchise's ninth Super Bowl since 2002. Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 57 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. The total is down one point after opening at 58. Before you make any Patriots vs. Rams picks and 2019 Super Bowl predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine this season, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

White is on a rock-solid 56-36 run on NFL picks against the spread. What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-6 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, White advised that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams piled up 273 ground yards in their eight-point victory.

White knows the Patriots have one of the league's top offenses, ranking fourth in the league at 27.2 points per game. That number has ballooned to 39 in two playoffs games.

Tom Brady is the leader of the Pats' ninth-ranked pass attack, with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the regular season, but what's made the offense so effective is its fifth-ranked rushing attack. Rookie Sony Michel has been a steal -- he had 931 yards in regular season, with 242 yards and five touchdowns in two playoff games.

Keeping Brady upright has also been a huge key to New England's success in the playoffs. Despite playing a strong Chargers defense and a Chiefs unit that led the NFL in sacks, the Pats' offensive line has allowed zero sacks and just two hits.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread or even win the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 53.

White also knows that in order for the Rams to pull off the upset, their third down defense will be critical in stopping Brady and the company. The Patriots converted 14-of-19 third-down tries against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game and have moved the chains on 20-of-33 third-down attempts in the 2019 NFL playoffs. The Rams, however, have allowed opposing offenses to convert just 7-of-24 third-down tries in two postseason games.

The Rams boast one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the league. The unit is led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who led the NFL with 20.5 sacks during the regular season. Fellow defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has also been creating havoc for the Rams in the NFL playoffs, recording 1.5 sacks against Drew Brees and the Saints in the NFC title game.

