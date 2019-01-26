2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 20-6 on L.A. games

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3. The New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. These are two high-scoring offenses, with the Rams ranking second in the NFL with 32.9 points per game, while the Patriots were fourth at 27.3. Accordingly, the Over-Under is 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds, just a half-point shy of the closing line for Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and Falcons. Despite the high mark, 63 percent of the public is backing the over and expecting plenty of points to be scored on the stadium's fast track. The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites according to the most recent 2019 Super Bowl odds, up one from the opener. Before you make your Patriots vs. Rams picks, be sure to check out the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine this season, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The stats guru also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the past four years.

White is on a rock-solid 56-36 run on NFL picks against the spread. What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-6 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, White advised SportsLine members that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams piled up 273 ground yards in their eight-point victory. Anyone who followed White's advice booked another win.

White knows New England's skill positions are loaded with playmakers who can line up all over the field to create mismatches for quarterback Tom Brady. Even with five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski having a down season and the rise and fall of wide receiver Josh Gordon as a go-to target, the Patriots have been an offense that can attack in a variety of ways.

Hybrid running backs/wide receivers like James White and Cordarrelle Patterson have been a major part of that offensive versatility. White led the Patriots in targets, receptions, receiving touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage this season, while Patterson's explosive playmaking ability has allowed him to hit pay dirt rushing, receiving, and in the return game.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Rams had serious issues covering Saints running back Alvin Kamara out of the backfield, and he wound up with 11 catches for 96 yards. Expect the Patriots to isolate White, Patterson and Rex Burkhead against linebackers out of the backfield to make things difficult on the Rams in Super Bowl 53.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that in their win over the Cowboys, the Rams dominated the line of scrimmage, and Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson ravaged the No. 5 rushing defense in the NFL. Gurley ran for 116 yards and a score, while Anderson had 123 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The Rams ran for 273 yards and only needed 186 through the air from Jared Goff to get the win.

However, in the NFC Championship Game, the Saints stacked the box and grabbed an early lead, forcing the Rams to put the game in Goff's hands. Goff responded by completing 8-of-13 passes in his final three drives for 135 yards and had two 30-plus-yard completions on third downs to help deliver a Rams victory. He finished with 297 yards and a touchdown on the day and now faces a Patriots defense that ranked 19th defending the pass.

