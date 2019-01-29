2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, top predictions from expert who's 20-6 on Los Angeles games

Top-flight offenses carried the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams this season, but both defenses have been clutch leading up to the 2019 Super Bowl. The Rams have been No. 2 in the postseason in total defense, followed closely by the Patriots at No. 4. L.A. also just shut down New Orleans' run game, holding the Saints to 48 yards rushing at 2.3 per carry. Meanwhile, the Patriots held the chargers to just 19 yards rushing in the divisional round. For the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the Patriots vs. Rams odds, while the over-under is 56.5. The team that puts together the most complete effort on both sides of the ball in the Atlanta Super Bowl will claim the title, so before making any Patriots vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to see the latest 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine this season, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The stats guru also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the past four years.

White is on a rock-solid 56-36 run on NFL picks against the spread. What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-6 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, White advised SportsLine members that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams piled up 273 ground yards in their eight-point victory. Anyone who followed White's advice booked another win.

Now, White has analyzed Rams vs. Patriots for Super Bowl LIII (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle and released a confident point-spread pick that is available at SportsLine.

White knows New England has an exceptionally strong backfield. Head coach Bill Belichick has a reputation for rolling running backs in and out on a game-to-game basis, but while the Patriots utilize as many as four backs, rookie Sony Michel has been perhaps the strongest overall option Belichick has had at the position in years.

Michel has been lethal in the postseason, taking 53 carries for 242 yards and five touchdowns in just two games. With veterans Rex Burkhead and James White providing relief, New England has the ability to control the clock, get in manageable down-and-distance situations, and give Tom Brady plenty of space to operate. During the regular season, the Rams gave up over 122 rushing yards per game, just 23rd in the league.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White also knows that even with expectations through the roof in Year 2 under coach Sean McVay, the Rams regularly met or exceeded Vegas standards in 2018. They were 9-7 against the spread with a pair of pushes and had winning spread records away from home (5-4), as an underdog (1-0) and on extended rest (3-1).

And while McVay's offensive scheme rightfully gets plenty of credit, the Rams' defense can get overlooked. Key offseason acquisition Ndamukong Suh joined Aaron Donald to help form a defensive front that recorded 41 sacks this season. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, other big additions by GM Les Snead, gave Los Angeles veteran presences that came up huge in big games like the NFC Championship win over the Saints.

We can tell you White is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is on the side. He has scoured this matchup and unearthed the critical X-factor that makes one side a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Patriots? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread you should jump on, all from the top NFL expert who's hitting 77 percent of his NFL picks on Rams games, and find out.