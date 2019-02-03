2019 Super Bowl odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, top predictions from proven expert who is 20-6 on L.A. games

The 2019 Super Bowl is finally here. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will meet in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and there have been plenty of headlines leading up to kickoff. News broke that Rams running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson may split carries in Super Bowl 53 after Gurley had just four rushing attempts in the NFC Championship Game. And on New England's sideline, tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly completely healthy for the 2019 Super Bowl on CBS after an inconsistent 2018 season. It's an NFL dynasty against one of the league's fastest-rising teams, and New England is favored by 2.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds, up one from the opener. The live 2019 Super Bowl odds also list an over-under of 56, down two from where the line opened two weeks ago. Before you make any Rams vs. Patriots picks and 2019 Super Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Now, White has analyzed Rams vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LIII from every angle.

White knows the Patriots have gotten it done on defense when it has mattered the most. On the surface, the Patriots weren't dominant on that side of the ball during the regular season, giving up 359.1 yards per game, ranking 21st in the NFL. Their 246.4 passing yards per game allowed ranked just 22nd in the league.

But many of those numbers can be attributed to opponents playing from behind. And in the numbers that really count, New England was impressive, ranking seventh in scoring defense (20.3). In the postseason, the Patriots held the Chargers to just 14 points through three quarters before giving up garbage-time points, and then held the Chiefs to 31, well under their season average. While Tom Brady and New England's offense will grab many of the headlines, New England's defense could be the key in getting a cover in Super Bowl 53.

But just because New England features an explosive offense doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Rams spread.

White has also knows the Rams' improved rush defense will be critical in Super Bowl 53. Los Angeles allowed 5.1 yards per carry during the regular season, the worst mark in the NFL. However, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips made adjustments while the Rams enjoyed their bye week and the defense that emerged in the 2019 NFL playoffs hasn't looked anything like the one that was routinely gashed on the ground.

The Rams have only allowed 98 total yards rushing in their two postseason wins over the Cowboys and Saints despite the fact that both teams fielded top-10 rushing units during the regular season. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott had 20 carries against the Rams in the divisional round, but could only muster 47 yards. And Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for just 46 yards against L.A. last game. Now, the Rams' front will be tasked with shutting down Patriots running backs Sony Michel, James White, and Rex Burkhead.

