2019 Super Bowl odds, line, spread pick: Patriots' rushing attack too much for Rams to overcome

ATLANTA - We are just days away from Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the AFC champion New England Patriots and the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3. Will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick win their sixth Lombardi Trophy together or will the Sean McVay and Jared Goff pull off the upset?

The Pats are road-grading folks with heavy offensive formations, and I suspect that happens against a Rams team that has struggled against the run. Wear down that defensive line, get them running side to side and then pick them apart on play-action.

Super Bowl LIII will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

I see New England getting an early lead, the pressure getting to Jared Goff early, and the Rams playing much better in the second half to make it closer, but this result never really being in doubt.

Too much Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and New England's rebuilt offensive line will carry the day.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

Pick: Patriots 35, Rams 27

Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!