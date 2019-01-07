2019 Super Bowl odds, picks, predictions: Advanced computer model backing Chiefs, fading Cowboys

Eight teams remain in the 2019 NFL playoff bracket, and they're all listed at 16-1 or shorter in the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds. The New Orleans Saints lead the way at 9-4, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are both going off at 9-2. The Chargers and Eagles, both teams that pulled off upsets on Wild Card Weekend, have the longest odds at 16-1. Before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks and predictions of your own, be sure to check out the latest plays from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which beat 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons, has nailed its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the divisional round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL against-the-spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has evaluated the latest Super Bowl LIII odds, simulated every possible scenario and it is has revealed its top Super Bowl LIII picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you the model is fading the Cowboys, who are going off at 14-1 in the latest Super Bowl odds.The Cowboys advanced through the wild-card round with an impressive 24-22 victory at home against the Seahawks.

But now they'll go on the road in the divisional round to take on the Rams (13-3) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That's just the first step in what should be a daunting path for Dallas that could include a trip to face the top-seeded Saints in the NFC Championship Game should they win in L.A. The model gives Dallas just a 3.7 percent chance of winning it all, far lower than its 14-1 odds imply.

One team the model likes when evaluating the 2019 Super Bowl odds: the Chiefs, who are going off at 9-2.

The Chiefs had a bye and now host the Colts in the AFC divisional round on Saturday. And as the top overall seed in the AFC, they'll hold home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. SportsLine's model gives Kansas City a 67.8 percent of winning this weekend, almost a 40 percent chance of winning the AFC Championship Game and a 22.6 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl, far better than their odds imply.

The model has also identified one massive long shot you're not expecting as a 2019 Super Bowl value pick, and anyone who backs this team to win it all could hit it big. It's also releasing its Super Bowl favorite only at SportsLine.

So who should you back to win Super Bowl LIII? And which long shot has all the value? Check out the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds below, and then visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

New Orleans Saints 9-4

Kansas City Chiefs 9-2

Los Angeles Rams 9-2

New England Patriots: 5-1

Indianapolis Colts: 14-1

Dallas Cowboys: 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 16-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1