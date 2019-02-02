2019 Super Bowl: Odds, TV Channel, kickoff time, live stream, line, spread for Rams vs. Patriots
We've got you covered; here are all the details about Super Bowl LIII
With 32 teams and salary caps designed to create parity, this era in the NFL wasn't supposed to have dynasties. Cowboys, Steelers, 49ers -- people got used to those dynasties being in the Super Bowl year after year in the 1970s, '80s and '90s, but it was supposed to be different now. Yet the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick led New England Patriots will compete in their ninth Super Bowl in the last 18 years on Sunday.
In Super Bowl XXXVI, the same Brady-Belichick combo led the Patriots over the St. Louis Rams. Now they're back again to face the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Super Bowl LIII.
Here's everything you'll need to know with the big game just days away, including who'll be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem, as well as how to stream and watch Super Bowl LIII.
When is Super Bowl LIII?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark your calendars!
What time does the game start?
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIII
Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
How do I get CBS All Access?
Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.
More questions about CBS All Access?
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.
Who's singing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
What are the current odds for the game?
Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is anywhere from 56 to 57 at most books.
