2019 Super Bowl: One quote shows how blown away the Rams were by Sean McVay's original interview

Back in early 2017, Sean McVay was not exactly the most obvious coaching candidate. McVay had just three years of experience as a coordinator in Washington. McVay had previously coached the team's tight ends for four years before being elevated to coordinator by Jay Gruden in 2015. The Washington offense was good but not necessarily great under his direction. And he was only 30 years old, which meant if the Rams hired him, he'd be the youngest coach in modern NFL history.

On January 12, 2017, the Rams did exactly that, and McVay became the NFL's youngest coach ever, surpassing Lane Kiffin by approximately eight months. "We are confident in his vision to make this team a consistent winner and we will all continue to work together to achieve our ultimate goal -- bringing a Rams Super Bowl championship home to Los Angeles," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said at the time.

The Rams are now one win away from doing exactly that, and it's a near certainty they would not be in this position had they not hired McVay, who quickly took the offense and the team itself from worst to first, and has turned them into one of the league's most explosive teams. The Rams interviewed eight candidates for the position, and according to GM Kevin Demoff, McVay went from a questionable candidate to the unquestioned choice during the span of just one interview.

Kevin Demoff on the Rams hiring their coach two years ago: “We walked into the interview saying, `How on earth can we hire a 30-year-old?’ We walked out saying, `How on earth can you not hire Sean McVay?’” — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 24, 2019

Two years later, the Rams are in the Super Bowl, and nearly every team in the league is trying to find the next McVay, whether that coach comes from his staff or has merely developed a relationship with him outside of football. Even McVay's own defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips, is touting his son (Wes Phillips, who took over McVay's old job as Washington's tight ends coach) for a future head coaching job by joking that he's young and he knows Sean McVay. It's safe to say things have worked out pretty well since McVay nailed that interview.