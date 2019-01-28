2019 Super Bowl Opening Night: Live updates, photos, analysis from Media Night in Atlanta

Super Bowl LIII is still six days away, but on Monday night, the craziness of Super Bowl week finally begins.

On Monday night, the Patriots and Rams will take turns meeting with reporter after reporter after reporter at Opening Night. We'll hear from the likes of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Sean McVay, Jared Goff, Rob Gronkowski, Todd Gurley, Wade Phillips, and every other player and coach for the Rams and Patriots. In other words, it's Belichick's worst nightmare, Phillips' chance to steal the show as the funniest assistant coach in football, McVay's opportunity to show off his awesome memory, and Gronk's chance to laugh at any questions about his favorite number.

The Rams' interview session begins at 7 p.m. ET. And the Patriots will take centerstage at 9 p.m. ET.

With three writers on the ground at Opening Night and a couple of writers watching on television, we'll be bringing you live updates as the night unfolds with our live blog below.

