2019 Super Bowl: Opportunistic WR Phillip Dorsett could be the Patriots' X-factor

Trying to predict which player will be the Patriots' offensive X-factor (besides Tom Brady) on any given week is like stumbling onto a freeway while blindfolded and hoping you make it to the other side unscathed.

A large part of New England's success comes from Bill Belichick's ever-changing gameplan and the pure unpredictability of who might emerge as a key player from week-to-week. An opponent thinks they're in good shape to shut down one of the Pats' top offensive options, then a surprise player comes out of the woodwork to take advantage of holes in the defense.

There are at least half a dozen Pats players who could be in line for a big day against the Rams on Sunday. There are the obvious picks -- the big-name options like Julian Edelman, who is one of Brady's most trusted targets and had a ferocious finish to the AFC Championship a few weeks ago, and Rob Gronkowski, who is almost impossible to contain when he's at the top of his game.

But the obvious choices for you and me are also the obvious choices for the Rams, who will most certainly be game planning around those high-priority targets. So, in our search for a potential Patriots' X-factor, we go to some of the less striking options. With Los Angeles' scary defensive line hungry to get after Brady, any member of New England's backfield-by-committee (Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead) could be in line for a lot of touches both on the ground and through the passing game.

There are also additional passing options like the streaky Chris Hogan or the speedy, shifty Cordarrelle Patterson. Hell, maybe you're an old school soul who likes fullbacks, in which case James Develin is a legit option out of the backfield.

But there's another secondary target who just may find himself with an opportunity to raise some eyebrows as he turns himself into a Super Bowl hero on Sunday in Atlanta.

We're talking about Phillip Dorsett.

The 26-year-old wide receiver may not be the first guy that jumps off the page when you look at the Patriots passing options, and his numbers won't blow you away either. Dorsett made just 32 catches during the regular season, putting him sixth among all Pats players, and his 9.1 yards/catch ranked eighth.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

But Dorsett's 76.2-percent completion rate ranks highest among Patriots who have caught more than five passes this season. In fact, he finished the regular season without an incompletion thrown his way since Week 4. Simply put, when he's thrown to, he tends to make the catch.

He also has a tendency of stepping up when the Patriots need him most. With Edelman out of the lineup for the first four weeks of the season due to suspension, Dorsett was third in receptions (first among wideouts) with 16, including two touchdowns. And since Josh Gordon left the team in Week 16 to address his health issues, Dorsett has assumed a bigger role in the passing game (jumping from under nine snaps per game with Gordon to over 35 per game without) and leads all Patriots players in touchdown receptions with three (playoffs included) in that time.

"I knew I had to step up," Dorsett said while addressing the media this week. "Because in order for us to be here, somebody had to step up."

Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick out of Miami, was acquired by New England in the 2017 trade that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts. He had a disappointing first season with the Patriots, catching just 12 passes with no touchdowns in 15 games. He had one catch in last season's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

Given Dorsett's lack of impact and the Patriots' follow-up trade that sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers, many New England fans wondered if it was a mistake to trade Brissett, who performed well for the Pats while Brady was suspended and Garoppolo injured in 2016. Or they at least questioned the player they got in return for the quarterback.

But Dorsett has provided more of a return on investment for New England this year and he continues to work on establishing himself as a threat in Brady's stable.

Dorsett is coming off a relatively modest AFC Championship performance (one catch, a 29-yard touchdown at the end of the first half), but Belichick's rotating carousel of playmakers could make Dorsett a prime candidate for a big showing against the Rams. He's a versatile player that shouldn't be overlooked because he's proven that he can have a serious impact whether he gets a handful of touches or just one.

New England fans should know as much as anyone that all it takes is a single opportunity in the Super Bowl for a player to catapult himself to the status of immortal hero. Dorsett seems to be pretty good at taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him, so why not him?