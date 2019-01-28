2019 Super Bowl parties: Celebrity guests, times, dates for biggest title-game bashes in Atlanta

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are sure to deliver a spectacle in Super Bowl LIII, as Tom Brady looks to better his legacy and Sean McVay looks to start his own. But as the NFL season comes to a close, the big game itself won't be the only party in Atlanta.

After all, Super Bowl Week isn't Super Bowl Week without Super Bowl parties. And while your own living-room shindig can be the talk of the town if you serve up the right snacks, nothing tops the bonanza that is pre-game celebrity bashes. Atlanta will play host to plenty of them leading up to and after Super Bowl LIII, with Snoop Dogg, Deion Sanders and Shaquille O'Neal among some of the biggest names set to throw down.

Here's a rundown of some of the biggest and best parties on tap, with details on each:

Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Date: Thursday, Jan. 31

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

Guests: Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon

Tickets: Click here

Party: Ray Lewis & The Ray of Hope Foundation's Gold Jacket Party for a Purpose

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (Atlanta)

Guests: Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith, Jerome Bettis

Tickets: Click here

Party: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Celebrity Super Slam

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Forbes Arena, Morehouse College (Atlanta)

Guests: Flo Rida, Rich Homie Quan, Marshawn Lynch, Lamar Jackson, Jarvis Landry, Davante Adams

Tickets: Click here

Party: Super Bowl LIII Trap Gala

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)

Guests: T.I., Toya Carter, DJ Envy

Tickets: Click here

Party: Shaq's Fun House

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Live! at the Battery Atlanta (Atlanta)

Guests: Migos, Diplo, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal

Tickets: Click here

Party: Leather & Laces 2019

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. (Atlanta)

Guests: Flo Rida

Tickets: Click here

Party: Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame (Atlanta)

Guests: Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg

Tickets: Click here

Party: Mike Vick and Friends

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)

Guests: Michael Vick, Lil Duval, Big Tigger

Tickets: Click here

Party: Maxim Big Game Experience ATL Royalty

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Fairmont (Atlanta)

Guests: Jamie Foxx, Future, Diplo

Tickets: Click here

Party: Maxim Pregame Experience

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: 300 Marietta St. NW (Atlanta)

Guests: Deion Sanders, Snoop Dogg

Tickets: Click here

Party: The Players Tailgate 2019

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Pemberton Place (Atlanta)

Guests: Guy Fieri, Sage Steele, DJ Irie

Tickets: Click here

Party: CHAMPIONS: Super Bowl After Party

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)

Guests: Meek Mill, Devonta Freeman

Tickets: Click here