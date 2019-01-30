2019 Super Bowl parties: Times, dates, celebrity guests for Atlanta's best big-game bashes
Want to know about all the biggest bashes in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII? Here's our complete guide
Super Bowl LIII is just days away, and the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are sure to deliver a spectacle. Sean McVay looks to start his own legacy while Tom Brady looks to better his, as the NFL season comes to a close with the biggest game of the year. The game itself won't be the only party in Atlanta, though.
After all, Super Bowl Week isn't Super Bowl Week without Super Bowl parties. And while -- if you serve up the right snacks -- your own living-room shindig can be the talk of the town, nothing tops the bonanza that is pre-game celebrity bashes. Atlanta will play host to plenty of them leading up to and after Super Bowl LIII, with Deion Sanders, Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O'Neal among some of the biggest names set to throw down.
Here's a rundown of some of the biggest and best parties on tap, with details on each:
Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Date: Thursday, Jan. 31
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)
Guests: Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon
Tickets: Click here
Party: Ray Lewis & The Ray of Hope Foundation's Gold Jacket Party for a Purpose
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Location: Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (Atlanta)
Guests: Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith, Jerome Bettis
Tickets: Click here
Party: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Celebrity Super Slam
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Forbes Arena, Morehouse College (Atlanta)
Guests: Flo Rida, Rich Homie Quan, Marshawn Lynch, Lamar Jackson, Jarvis Landry, Davante Adams
Tickets: Click here
Party: Super Bowl LIII Trap Gala
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)
Guests: T.I., Toya Carter, DJ Envy
Tickets: Click here
Party: Shaq's Fun House
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Live! at the Battery Atlanta (Atlanta)
Guests: Migos, Diplo, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal
Tickets: Click here
Party: Leather & Laces 2019
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. (Atlanta)
Guests: Flo Rida
Tickets: Click here
Party: Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame (Atlanta)
Guests: Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Click here
Party: Mike Vick and Friends
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)
Guests: Michael Vick, Lil Duval, Big Tigger
Tickets: Click here
Party: Maxim Big Game Experience ATL Royalty
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Fairmont (Atlanta)
Guests: Jamie Foxx, Future, Diplo
Tickets: Click here
Party: Maxim Pregame Experience
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: 300 Marietta St. NW (Atlanta)
Guests: Deion Sanders, Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Click here
Party: The Players Tailgate 2019
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: Pemberton Place (Atlanta)
Guests: Guy Fieri, Sage Steele, DJ Irie
Tickets: Click here
Party: CHAMPIONS: Super Bowl After Party
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)
Guests: Meek Mill, Devonta Freeman
Tickets: Click here
