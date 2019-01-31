2019 Super Bowl parties: Times, dates, celebrity guests for the Atlanta's best big-game bashes
Our complete guide to all the biggest bashes ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta are right here
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are both loaded with talent and sure to deliver a spectacle when they face off in Super Bowl LIII, which is just days away, as Sean McVay looks to begin his own legacy while Tom Brady looks to build on his. But the game itself won't be the only party in Atlanta.
After all, Super Bowl Week isn't Super Bowl Week without Super Bowl parties. And while -- if you serve up the right snacks -- your own living-room shindig can be the talk of the town, nothing tops the bonanza that is pre-game celebrity bashes. Atlanta will play host to plenty of them leading up to and after Super Bowl LIII, with Snoop Dogg, Deion Sanders and Shaquille O'Neal among some of the biggest names set to throw down.
You can stream the Super Bowl on CBS All Access or right here on CBSSports.com, so be sure to bookmark this link for Super Bowl Sunday.
But even if you can't crash the A-list in Atlanta, you can make your Super Bowl party the best on the block by upping your TV game. CNET recently broke down the best TVs for every Super Bowl budget.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Here's a rundown of some of the biggest and best parties on tap, with details on each:
Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Date: Thursday, Jan. 31
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)
Guests: Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon
Tickets: Click here
Party: Ray Lewis & The Ray of Hope Foundation's Gold Jacket Party for a Purpose
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Location: Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (Atlanta)
Guests: Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith, Jerome Bettis
Tickets: Click here
Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!
Party: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Celebrity Super Slam
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Forbes Arena, Morehouse College (Atlanta)
Guests: Flo Rida, Rich Homie Quan, Marshawn Lynch, Lamar Jackson, Jarvis Landry, Davante Adams
Tickets: Click here
Party: Super Bowl LIII Trap Gala
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)
Guests: T.I., Toya Carter, DJ Envy
Tickets: Click here
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Party: Shaq's Fun House
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Live! at the Battery Atlanta (Atlanta)
Guests: Migos, Diplo, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal
Tickets: Click here
Party: Leather & Laces 2019
Date: Friday, Feb. 1
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. (Atlanta)
Guests: Flo Rida
Tickets: Click here
Party: Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame (Atlanta)
Guests: Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Click here
Party: Mike Vick and Friends
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)
Guests: Michael Vick, Lil Duval, Big Tigger
Tickets: Click here
Party: Maxim Big Game Experience ATL Royalty
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Fairmont (Atlanta)
Guests: Jamie Foxx, Future, Diplo
Tickets: Click here
Party: Maxim Pregame Experience
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: 300 Marietta St. NW (Atlanta)
Guests: Deion Sanders, Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Click here
Party: The Players Tailgate 2019
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: Pemberton Place (Atlanta)
Guests: Guy Fieri, Sage Steele, DJ Irie
Tickets: Click here
Party: CHAMPIONS: Super Bowl After Party
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)
Guests: Meek Mill, Devonta Freeman
Tickets: Click here
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Super Bowl teams' starters, rosters
Here's who New England and Los Angeles will be starting in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday
-
Super Bowl MVPs: Brady seeking fifth MVP
The Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and this time they'll...
-
Top five CBS Super Bowls of all-time
Will Patriots vs. Rams enter the pantheon of all-time great Super Bowls? You'll have to watch...
-
Super Bowl: Visitor's guide to Atlanta
There's plenty to do in the south's football capital
-
All-time Super Bowl halftime performers
Check it out, here's every artist who has taken the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show
-
Weather: Forecast looks good for weekend
It didn't snow on Tuesday as forecasted, but the wind chill was not pleasant