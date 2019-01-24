2019 Super Bowl picks, betting tips, stats: How Wade Phillips, young QBs stack up against Patriots

Super Bowl LIII will be a particularly fascinating matchup between a Patriots dynasty that has maintained its top dog status for the entire century to date, winning its way to the team's ninth Super Bowl appearance since Tom Brady took over at quarterback, and an upstart Rams team with a head coach in Sean McVay that many can envision being the next Belichick to dominate the sport until 2035. You can stream the game right here on CBSSports.com.

The Patriots surprisingly opened as underdogs in the matchup before being bet up immediately to favorite status. I would be surprised if the game closed at Patriots -3, but I'd also be surprised if enough action came in on the Rams to get it down to pick 'em. Expect the Patriots to go off as short favorites, which is something they're not used to being, especially in the playoffs.

Since 2001, New England has been favored by less than three points just 18 times, with three of those data points coming this season. They're 12-6 straight up and against the spread in those games, but only 1-2 this year, losing in Jacksonville and Pittsburgh but winning in Chicago. Of the 18 times the Patriots have been short favorites, just one has happened in the playoffs, when they beat the Colts 20-3 at home in January 2005 while favored by a single point.

What should we make of the market putting the Patriots into an area of the betting line where they typically never close? I believe it's two different, competing thoughts wrestling in the head of every bettor: a belief that the Rams are the better statistical team, and knowing that the Patriots have a tremendous experience edge, particular in the two spots that matter most: quarterback and coach.

I'm going to dive a bit deeper into the stats behind the Patriots' experience against Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips as well as against young quarterbacks still in their first three years in the league such as Jared Goff to see what if anything we should expect once the Super Bowl kicks off.

Patriots (-2.5) vs. Rams



Home-field advantage: n/a

Power rating line: Patriots -1

Opening line: Patriots -1.5



NE LAR Record vs. spread 11-7 9-8-1 Yards per play differential 0.2 0.4 Points per drive offense rank 8 3 Points per drive defense rank 7 21 Weighted DVOA 24.0 23.8 Pass offense DVOA rank 4 5 Pass defense DVOA rank 14 9 Run offense DVOA rank 9 1 Run defense DVOA rank 19 28

The Rams are the slightly better team statistically in this matchup, posting a better yards per play differential and a better season-long DVOA. But the Patriots have the edge in weighted DVOA (which puts more emphasis on recent performance) and the all-important experience card, with the team heading to its ninth Super Bowl under Bill Belichick.

In some sense it really doesn't matter what the stats say about the Patriots, especially season-long stats as they've markedly improved over the second half and look like a different team in the playoffs. They've gained a total of 1,022 yards in their wins over the Chargers and Chiefs; only one team in history has had a similar offensive run in the playoffs leading into the Super Bowl: the 1990 Bills, who also posted two games with 490 yards or more before going into Super Bowl XXV and getting stymied by a Giants defense run by a young man named Bill Belichick.

Wade Phillips vs. Patriots offense

Does Phillips have the chops to slow down the Patriots attack a la Belichick all those years ago? If this was three years ago and we were talking about a Denver defense that was the best in the league, sure. But the Rams don't have that kind of stop unit this year; in fact, it's the worst defense per DVOA that Phillips has ever brought into a matchup with Belichick and Josh McDaniels, who just so happens to have been the Patriots' offensive coordinator in every meeting between the two men since 2001.

Date Matchup Result Line Yards Yds/play TOP DVOA vs. P vs. R Adj. Sack Oct-05 vs. SD L 17-41 -5.5 303 5.51 23:22 15th 22nd 12th 6th Jan-07 at SD W 24-21 +5 327 4.42 29:06 15th 11th 26th 3rd Oct-07 at DAL W 48-27 -5 448 5.74 38:15 6th 3rd 23rd 4th Dec-12 vs. HOU W 42-14 -5.5 419 5.99 30:49 4th 4th 5th 6th Jan-13 vs. HOU W 41-28 -9.5 457 7.03 28:36 4th 4th 5th 6th Dec-13 at HOU W 34-31 -6.5 453 6.57 33:46 18th 24th 12th 18th Nov-15 at DEN L 24-30 (OT) -2.5 301 4.93 25:57 1st 1st 4th 1st Jan-16 at DEN L 18-20 -3 336 4.36 30:12 1st 1st 4th 1st Dec-16 at DEN W 16-3 -3 313 4.29 33:36 1st 1st 21st 2nd Feb-19 LAR (N)

-2





19th 9th 28th 19th

The Patriots weren't that great in the first two meetings against Phillips despite facing middle-of-the-road defenses, though they did score a road playoff upset in 2007. Then the Pats did whatever they wanted in the next four meetings despite Phillips presiding over some solid defenses during that stretch. Phillips got even with the Broncos, but all those happened to be in Denver against the league's best defense per overall DVOA, pass DVOA and adjusted sack rate.

This Rams unit is just 19th in DVOA, ninth against the pass and 19th in adjusted sack rate. It doesn't really seem like the recipe of a team that's going to make Brady uncomfortable, but maybe they have a heretofore unseen level they can tap into on the biggest stage of them all.

Young QBs vs. Patriots defense

On the other side of the ball, Jared Goff will be going up against a Patriots defense that has feasted in the playoffs on quarterbacks who have played three years or less.

Date Player Age Tm

Opp Result Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Rate Feb-04 Jake Delhomme 29 CAR N NE L 29-32 16 33 48.5 323 3 0 113.6 Jan-05 Ben Roethlisberger 22 PIT

NE L 27-41 14 24 58.3 226 2 3 78.1 Jan-06 Byron Leftwich 25 JAX @ NE L 3-28 18 31 58.1 179 0 1 61.1 Jan-07 Philip Rivers 25 SD

NE L 21-24 14 32 43.8 230 0 1 55.5 Jan-10 Joe Flacco 24 BAL @ NE W 33-14 4 10 40.0 34 0 1 10.0 Jan-11 Mark Sanchez 24 NYJ @ NE W 28-21 16 25 64.0 194 3 0 127.3 Jan-12 Tim Tebow 24 DEN @ NE L 10-45 9 26 34.6 136 0 0 52.7 Jan-14 Andrew Luck 24 IND @ NE L 22-43 20 41 48.8 331 2 4 53.0 Jan-15 Andrew Luck 25 IND @ NE L 7-45 12 33 36.4 126 0 2 23.0 Feb-15 Russell Wilson 26 SEA N NE L 24-28 12 21 57.1 247 2 1 110.6 Jan-18 Marcus Mariota 24 TEN @ NE L 14-35 22 37 59.5 254 2 0 98.3 Jan-19 Patrick Mahomes 23 KC

NE L 31-37 16 31 51.6 295 3 0 117.0 Feb-19 Jared Goff 24 LAR N NE

















Quarterbacks in their first three years in the league are just 2-10 against the Patriots in the playoffs, and one of those two wins was by a quarterback who completed four passes while the Ravens ran the ball 52 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Only Mark Sanchez managed to top even 60 percent passing among all these QBs, and the Patriots are 6-19 straight up in the playoffs since 2001 when any team has a completion percentage under 60 percent.

Goff has quality numbers this year, but he's failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in seven of his 18 games. If this Patriots defense can force presumed MVP Patrick Mahomes to complete close to 50 percent of his passes, they can theoretically do the same to Goff.

On the surface, the statistics say the Rams have what it takes to hang with the Patriots. But dig a little deeper, and red flags abound. It'll be up to Sean McVay to overcome the experience deficit that exists with both him and his quarterback if the Rams are going to shut the door on the Patriots dynasty in Super Bowl LIII.

