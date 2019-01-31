2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL best bets from a legendary expert: This Patriots vs. Rams parlay pays almost 3-1

With the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams set to go head-to-head in the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday, gamblers everywhere are looking for opportunities to hit it big on the most iconic sporting event in the United States. New England is a 2.5-point favorite, with the total at 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. Teams have already arrived in Atlanta and the media has set up shop on radio row. There's a buzz in the air unlike any other, especially with spring-like temperatures on the way. One of the most popular plays for bettors to wager on the 2019 Super Bowl will be to parlay the spread and total for a nearly 3-1 payout. You need to hit both of them to get paid; if you lose the spread or the Over-Under, you lose the entire wager.

Legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has looked over the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds and is packaging his Patriots vs. Rams picks together for a strong parlay you'll need to see before you place your bets. Goldberg is on an 11-2 run with his best bets for SportsLine and is coming off a perfect 3-0 run on Championship Sunday that paid out 6-1 as a parlay.

Hammer cashed with the Patriots (+3), the over in Pats-Chiefs (54.5) and the Rams (+3.5). Breaking down the AFC title game, Hammer told his followers days ahead of time to ignore the Chiefs' strong defensive performance versus a worn-out Colts team. "I don't know where that Kansas City defense came from, but I don't think they'll play the same way against New England," he said then. "The Patriots can run the ball and have James White as an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Up until last week, the Chiefs had lost six straight home playoff games. I'm not going to be a recency guy." The result: New England rolled up 524 yards in a 37-31 win, and Hammer's followers cashed big.

This is the same legend who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. Last year, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Hammer is releasing his strongest plays directly to SportsLine. For the 2019 Super Bowl, if you parlayed his best bets, you would be staring at a strong payout of two-and-a-half times your money.

We can tell you Hammer is going under 56.5 points. Goldberg knows these two teams have buckled down up front to defend the run during the postseason, which should go a long way towards keeping the scoring down as both teams have leaned on their rushing attacks in the playoffs already. The Rams have allowed just 99 yards on the ground in their last two games, while the Patriots have allowed just 60.

Add in a ball-hawking New England secondary led by All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, a dynamic Rams pass rush led by All-Pro Aaron Donald, and two weeks for the game's elite defensive minds to prepare (Bill Belichick and Wade Phillips), and scoring could be at a premium. With the third-highest total in Super Bowl history, both defenses only need to string together a few stops for the Under to cash.

But Hammer's much stronger play is on the side. He's focused on a scheduling factor no else is talking about -- a quirk that has created extreme value on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, along with his best parlay, at SportsLine.

So what are Goldberg's top 2019 Super Bowl picks? And what scheduling factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the legendary handicapper who's hitting 85 percent of his best bets the past five weeks and just cashed another huge parlay.