2019 Super Bowl: Printable prop game includes anthem, coin toss, halftime, Gronk TD, MVP and more

The Super Bowl is the most watched event of the year, and this year's game between the Patriots and Rams will be no different. It's also the biggest day of the year for sportsbooks, which offer not only standard lines for the spread and total, but also hundreds of ways you can prove you know exactly what's coming in Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access.

These proposition bets, or props, range from how long the national anthem will take to who will score the first touchdown, throw the first interception, make the first coach's challenge and more, all the way through halftime and the end of the game. We broke down our thoughts on 53 of the most interesting prop bets in this year's big game in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props Guide. If you're not familiar with all the options available in the prop market, it can be a bit overwhelming. We're here to help.

We've put together a quick-and-easy printable prop sheet with 10 things to watch for on Sunday.

After making your picks for the national anthem and coin toss, you'll have to decide whether the game will be tied against after 0-0, who will throw a touchdown first and what will be the number of the first player to score a touchdown. We also have an over/under on number of songs performed during the halftime show before moving on to whether Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will score a touchdown and if Rams punter Johnny Hekker will attempt a pass (he threw four in the regular season and another in the NFC Championship). Finally, you'll determine with team will score last, whether Tom Brady will win Super Bowl MVP and as a tiebreaker how many total points will be scored by both teams.

In addition to a few of our favorite prop bets, you can see final score predictions from all of our CBSSports.com experts right here. Enjoy the game!

