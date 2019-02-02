2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to back for Patriots vs. Rams

Super Bowl prop bets inject excitement into every element of the game, from the production, to the National Anthem, to the halftime show, and the game itself. You can make NFL picks on nearly every facet of Super Bowl 53. Depending on whether the Patriots or Rams win, you can bet on who Tom Brady or Jared Goff will thank first during their post-game interview, with teammates as the -160 favorite. You can pick whether a play CBS analyst Tony Romo correctly predicts results in a touchdown (Yes is worth +200). There's also the always-popular length of the National Anthem, sung by Gladys Knight this year (over-under 107 seconds). With thousands of 2019 Super Bowl prop bets on the table, knowing which ones to target and which ones to avoid like the plague can be a challenge. That's why six of SportsLine's top NFL experts are helping you out by identifying their 30 top 2019 Super Bowl props.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the NFL and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets: White also predicts there will be a two-point conversion attempt during Super Bowl 53 (+145).

During the regular season, the Rams attempted seven two-point conversions, while the Patriots tried just one. However, having two of the best game managers in the NFL enhances the chances that we'll see one.

"These are two smart coaches who understand game situations as well as anyone, and I expect they won't hesitate to go for two in the second half when it makes sense," White told SportsLine. "While the Patriots have attempted just one two-pointer all year, Super Bowls are a whole different ball game. There has been a two-point try in eight of the last nine Super Bowls -- clearly, this is the time to leave everything out on the field."

White and SportsLine's other elite experts also pounded on several props with big plus-money payouts, including one with a colossal 16-1 return. You can see which props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the top Super Bowl prop bets for 2019? And which prop has a strong chance to pay out at 16-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl prop bet predictions, all from a team of veteran experts and handicappers with decades of experience covering the NFL.