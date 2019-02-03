2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to make for Patriots vs. Rams

2019 Super Bowl prop bets have gone way beyond just Patriots vs. Rams. In fact, they've crossed over into other sports, entertainment, politics, and more. You can still make Super Bowl prop picks on virtually any player stat, game MVP, who scores first, and which team wins the coin toss. But there's also a prop bet on whether Kawhi Leonard's point total against the Clippers on Sunday is higher than James White's rushing total for the Patriots. Add in the National Anthem, halftime show, Super Bowl commercials, TV ratings, Tony Romo, and much more and there are thousands of ways to cash in on 2019 Super Bowl props. With so much information to sift through, some expert help can go a long way. That's why you want to see the top 2019 Super Bowl picks and prop bets from the team of Vegas experts and NFL insiders at SportsLine before locking in any of your own.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the NFL and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets: White also predicts the first turnover the game will be an interception.

"Both teams do well at holding on the ball, with the Patriots and Rams both losing a fumble just seven times during the regular season," White told SportsLine. "So even though Tom Brady has thrown only 11 interceptions this year and Jared Goff has 12, there's still a much better chance a pick comes first. Both defenses have also managed to grab 18 interceptions on the year, which is much more than the number of fumbles they've recovered."

An interception pays -150 (risk $150 to win $100). It's one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop picks you can lock in confidently because veteran corners on both sides have a strong chance to make it pay off.

