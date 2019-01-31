2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to target for Patriots vs. Rams

If you're looking for action on the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, you need to see the thousands of prop bets being offered. You can wager on events like whether Jim Nantz or Tony Romo will say "Philly Special" (No -330), whether President Donald Trump will attend the game (No -1500), whether Maroon 5's Adam Levine will take the stage wearing a hat (Yes -150), and whether any player will do the dirty bird as their touchdown celebration (No -250). With more than a thousand 2019 Super Bowl prop bets available, it can be difficult to know where to start. Luckily, six of SportsLine's sharpest Vegas experts have revealed their top Super Bowl prop picks. So before locking in any Rams vs. Patriots props, be sure to check out what their experts have to say.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the NFL and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets: Cimini says Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett's first catch will be over 10.5 yards, a pick that pays out at -110.

"With the attention on tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots will look for big plays here and there via their role players," Cimini told SportsLine. "During the season, Dorsett averaged just nine yards a catch. Yet his low volume for catches offers a strong shot at one or two attempts on a stretch play. Last year, Dorsett averaged over 16 yards a catch in the regular season and 25 in the post-season."

Dorsett is averaging 14.0 yards per catch in the postseason with two touchdowns. He's also had 13 total targets the last three games and averaged over 12 yards per catch in his three seasons in Indianapolis.

