2019 Super Bowl props: Here's what to know about how long it will take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem
Gladys Knight is singing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' this year; how many seconds will it go?
The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are set for a rematch of a Super Bowl that launched a dynasty. The last time the teams faced on the biggest stage, 17 years ago, was also the last time the Rams were in it. Now, wunderkind coach Sean McVay is trying to get the best of Bill Belichick, the greatest of all time. Super Bowl LIII brings all the storylines you could want, and you can stream it on CBS All Access or right here on CBSSports.com.
But before we have an answer to who'll actually win the Super Bowl, there's another highly anticipated part of the game that we have to settle.
How long will the national anthem last?
Longtime Atlanta star Gladys Knight will be the star of the pre-game show for her anticipated rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and there's already speculation -- not to mention early odds -- on how many seconds her anthem will go. Among the most popular Super Bowl LIII prop bets, the anthem has been sung in over one minute and 45 seconds in each of the last six Super Bowls, and that's where the over/under mark opened for Knight.
Since Super Bowl XL in 2006, in fact, only two artists have sung the anthem in less than 1:45.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
As The Action Network pointed out, under bets have hit in nine of the last 12 seasons, with Idina Menzel the most recent to go over with her "Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015. Last year, ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, P!nk went under her 2:00 over/under by roughly eight seconds, but bettors may have saved money by realizing beforehand that she was battling the flu leading up to her performance.
Before you watch Gladys Knight's performance, perhaps on one of CNET's top budget picks for new TVs, here's a look at how the market is currently setting the anthem length props (odds as of Monday):
Bovada:
Over 1:47 (-160)
Under 1:47 (+120)
BetOnline:
Over 1:50 (-120)
Under 1:50 (-120)
