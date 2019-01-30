2019 Super Bowl: Rams vs. Patriots, how to watch on TV, stream, time, location, more details

When Super Bowl LIII kicks off this Sunday, we'll be watching a matchup of one team back after a 17-year hiatus against another that seems to be in the Super Bowl every year. The Rams are back in the big game for the first time since January 2002, when they faced ... the Patriots, who are the AFC's representative in the Super Bowl for the ninth time in 18 seasons. So, will Bill Belichick add to his Super Bowl legacy, or will Sean McVay start his own? Super Bowl LIII is right around the corner, and soon we'll know who the new champion is.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know for the 2019 Super Bowl.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed for FREE on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); also available on CBS All Access. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Who will play in the 2019 Super Bowl?



The Rams earned the first spot in this year's Super Bowl by edging out the Saints 26-23 in overtime in the NFC Championship. Then the Patriots managed to come back and beat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime in a thrilling AFC Championship Game. The two teams will meet in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, which the Patriots won 20-17.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?



CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.