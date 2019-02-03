2019 Super Bowl score: Patriots vs. Rams live stream, NFL game updates, channel, watch online
Live updates, highlights and analysis from Super Bowl LIII on CBS between the Patriots and Rams
In Super Bowl LIII, live on CBS, the New England Patriots have a chance to come full circle. The greatest dynasty the NFL has ever known began back in 2002 with a shocking upset win over the then-St. Louis Rams, who were considered heavy Super Bowl favorites. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have become the most consistent winners the league has ever seen in the time since, and 17 years later, they have the chance to battle the Rams in the Super Bowl once again, as they chase their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The Rams have moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, and there is not a single coach or player who was with the Greatest Show on Turf teams now with Sean McVay and company. It's now the Rams who are the young, underdog team looking to take out one of the league's traditional powers. The Rams have plenty of players who are household names, but the Super Bowl represents a chance for the team and its stars to reach a new level. It would also be a culmination of the magical two-year ride for McVay himself -- from being the youngest coach in league history to perhaps being considered the league's best coach (not named Belichick).
The game itself should be just as fascinating as the larger storylines surrounding it, and that's why CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scoring information, analysis and highlights from Super Bowl LIII. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Super Bowl 2019 quarter-by-quarter recap
Analysis begins when the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Thanks for stopping by.
