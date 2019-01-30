2019 Super Bowl squares strategy: How to win at football squares, plus best numbers to target

The 2019 Super Bowl will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots, and hundreds of millions of dollars will be wagered on the game. Of course, one of the most popular ways to get some action on the big game is to play Super Bowl squares. It's where you create a 100-square grid with one row of 10 numbers corresponding to the last digit of the score for one team, while the column of 10 numbers corresponds to the last digit of the other team's score. So if it's 14-3 at halftime, you'd find the row corresponding to "4" and the column corresponding to "3" and see who won. In some pools, the numbers are assigned at random, while in others you bid for prime real estate. Before you pick your numbers, you'll want to see the Super Bowl squares strategy from NFL expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

One of his specialties is picking NFL totals. The past two seasons, Tierney is 52-30 on NFL over-unders and is on a 62-46 run with his against-the-spread picks as well. Now, Tierney has done hours of research and found the most profitable Super Bowl squares strategy ahead of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

He knows that using playoff data from 1980-2012, a study by Harvard Sports Analysis found that there are only 24 squares that turn a profit if they're all priced equally. So understanding which squares are statistically best and how much you should be willing to pay for them could give you an enormous advantage in your Super Bowl squares pools.

Tierney has looked over all that data and knows which numbers hit most often, and in what combinations. For instance, "4" has cashed in five of the past six Super Bowls, and almost 30 percent of final scores have involved the number zero.

He also knows there's a number you're not even thinking about that can land you a big payday. He also knows which numbers you should pay a premium for, and in which combinations.

So which squares should you be targeting for Rams vs. Patriots?