2019 Super Bowl Sunday picks: NBA, NFL best bets, four-team parlay

Intriguing NBA and college basketball games will get the juices flowing well before Sunday's kickoff of the 2019 Super Bowl. With NBA clashes like Thunder vs. Celtics and Clippers vs. Raptors on tap Sunday afternoon, bettors don't have to kill time waiting for Rams-Patriots. You get the action going early with the NBA and run it straight until kickoff of Patriots vs. Rams. If you're feeling truly bold on Super Bowl Sunday, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a four-team parlay that would return a massive 10-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $1,000.

To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts as well as its highly successful computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model, riding an amazing 29-14 streak on its top-rated NBA picks, has revealed a confident spread pick for Clippers vs. Raptors at 3 p.m. ET. We'll give that one away: The advanced computer is laying 10.5 points with the Raptors at home, as Toronto covers the spread in 62 percent of the computer's 10,000 simulations.

SportsLine's best and brightest handicappers fill out the rest of the four-team parlay. SportsLine analyst Adam Thompson is riding a 38-23 heater on NBA picks against the spread. He has isolated a strong strategic angle for Thunder vs. Celtics, the nationally-televised NBA showdown tipping at 2 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by three points in that one.

The parlay wraps up, of course, with Rams vs. Patriots from Atlanta for the Lombardi Trophy. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, who's up $1,608 on NFL picks and finished last season in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest, has released a confident pick on the big game.

And legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, on a strong run of his own hitting on better than 60 percent of his NFL picks for SportsLine, has unveiled his play on the Over-Under (56.5). He knows there's a major x-factor that ultimately determines the total.

Find out which way the experts going, and everything else you need to complete your cross-sport parlay, over at SportsLine.

So which four Super Bowl Sunday picks are the SportsLine experts going all-in on for a potential 10-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for the top Super Bowl Sunday games, all from SportsLine's top experts who are crushing the books right now.

