2019 Super Bowl ticket prices: Massachusetts on top in sales, it's near $3,000 for cheap seats

With Bill Belichick as coach and Tom Brady as quarterback, the Patriots are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years, the ninth time in 18 years, and the third-straight year. So if you think the New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl every year, it only feels like it. You'd think Patriots fans would be over it by now. OK, you wouldn't ... but going to the ninth Super Bowl is a bit different than going to the first one.

For Sunday's Super Bowl against the Rams, fans are as excited as ever. According to the StubHub Press Box, Massachusetts leads all states in Super Bowl ticket purchases, with California -- unsurprisingly -- coming in second.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and stream here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

As of Thursday night, the "get-in" price was $2,859 for upper corner seats, a bit less than the $3,100 it took to get in last year (albeit a bit later in the week).

Massachusetts has bought up 17 percent of the tickets thus far, and nearly 40 percent more than California buyers, according to StubHub.

After Massachusetts, California is second in tickets bought with 12 percent. Moving into neutral fan territory, Georgia is at 10 percent, Arizona is at nine percent and New York has bought six percent. Arizona and New York were also among the top buyers last year.

If you want to really throw some money around, the top-priced ticket as of Wednesday was $23,203.50. Those are for 50-yard line seats in the "SunTrust Club." It would be a heck of a way to watch the game, and you wouldn't have to worry about your wallet feeling too heavy.

StubHub

Georgia is, of course, the newcomer on the list, but that makes perfect sense. It is hosting, after all. A lot of those fans will likely be extensions of the Rams fanbase. After all, they both stopped the Saints from playing in their new stadium and can knock off the Patriots, whom Falcons fans may also have some bad blood towards.

If you're looking for lower bowl seats, there are some seats available in the $7,000-$10,000 range. Similar to Minnesota last year, this is a shiny new arena. If you want to experience the championship there, you're going to have to shell out some cash.

While by all indications this won't be Tom Brady's last game, some other Patriots seem less sure of their future. In that regard, this could be a great game to catch.