2019 Super Bowl weather: Mild temperatures in Atlanta for weekend of Patriots vs. Rams
While Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather is in the forecast for Super Bowl week
Eagles and Patriots fans know just how crucial the weather in the host city of the Super Bowl can be after last year's event in chilly Minneapolis. With many Americans dealing with a polar vortex in the week leading up to this year's big game, anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII was sure to be aware of what to expect -- and what to pack.
But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, Atlanta did get some snow this week, which caused quite a few government buildings to shut down. Luckily, the worst is behind us.
Super Bowl Sunday should be pretty mild weather-wise. It's projected to have a high of 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees, so fans going to the game may want to layer up a bit since it could get relatively cold at night. There also may be some rain. It's going to be humid throughout the weekend, peaking at 77 percent on Monday.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast for Super Bowl week.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Saturday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 46 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 56 percent
- Winds: 5 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 59 degrees
- Low: 42 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 71 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Monday
- High: 62 degrees
- Low: 51 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 77 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The 10 best Super Bowl anthems ever
Oh say can you sing?
-
All-time Super Bowl halftime performers
Here's every artist who has taken the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show; check it out
-
Ticket prices for Super Bowl 53
Super Bowl fatigue hasn't hit just yet for Patriots fans
-
How to watch, stream 2019 Super Bowl
Before you lock in plans for how to watch Super Bowl LIII on CBS, get all the info you need...
-
Fun facts about Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Super Bowl 53 between the Rams and Patriots
-
NFL DFS: Super Bowl picks, best strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...