2019 Super Bowl weather: Mild temperatures in Atlanta for weekend of Patriots vs. Rams

Eagles and Patriots fans know just how crucial the weather in the host city of the Super Bowl can be after last year's event in chilly Minneapolis. With many Americans dealing with a polar vortex in the week leading up to this year's big game, anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII was sure to be aware of what to expect -- and what to pack.

But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, Atlanta did get some snow this week, which caused quite a few government buildings to shut down. Luckily, the worst is behind us.

Super Bowl Sunday should be pretty mild weather-wise. It's projected to have a high of 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees, so fans going to the game may want to layer up a bit since it could get relatively cold at night. There also may be some rain. It's going to be humid throughout the weekend, peaking at 77 percent on Monday.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast for Super Bowl week.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

Saturday

High: 61 degrees



61 degrees Low: 46 degrees



46 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 56 percent



56 percent Winds: 5 mph

Super Bowl Sunday

High: 59 degrees



59 degrees Low: 42 degrees



42 degrees Precipitation: 20 percent



20 percent Humidity: 71 percent



71 percent Winds: 4 mph

Monday