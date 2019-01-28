2019 Super Bowl weather: Snow in forecast for Atlanta leading up to Rams vs. Patriots
While Mercedes Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather could cause issues in Atlanta
Super Bowl 53 is right around the corner, and NFL fans from all over the country are heading to Atlanta. The city will be an NFL mecca for the next week, as Mercedes Benz Stadium prepares to host its first Super Bowl. With that in mind, the weather in the city will be important.
But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, for starters some snow is anticipated in Atlanta this week, which could wreak some havoc on transportation in the city. On Tuesday, there's a 90 percent chance of precipitation and a low of 22 degrees, making snow a very real possibility.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your six-day forecast for Super Bowl week.
Monday
- High: 57 degrees
- Low: 40 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 51 percent
- Winds: 10 mph
Tuesday
- High: 44 degrees
- Low: 22 degrees
- Precipitation: 90 percent
- Humidity: 61 percent
- Winds: 16 mph
Wednesday
- High: 42 degrees
- Low: 22 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 43 percent
- Winds: 16 mph
Thursday
- High: 45 degrees
- Low: 28 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 47 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Friday
- High: 55 degrees
- Low: 36 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 58 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Saturday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 44 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 69 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 60 degrees
- Low: 52 degrees
- Precipitation: 60 percent
- Humidity: 83 percent
- Winds: 9 mph
While Super Bowl Sunday may be comfortable temperature-wise, don't expect to see the retractable roof open. Rain is expected, and the humidity is expected to be very high. The biggest day to worry about for travelers is Tuesday, as the city of Atlanta doesn't tend to do well when it snows. Otherwise, it should be a nice week in Atlanta, albeit a little bit chilly for the most part.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mahomes reveals details of Brady meeting
The Chiefs quarterback offered a few details on his private meeting with Tom Brady
-
Five reasons to root for the Pats
The best choice is sometimes the hard choice. Here's why you should root for the Pats.
-
Five reasons to root for L.A. Rams
Undecided on the big game? Come on in, and we'll tell you why L.A. should be your choice
-
Brady's 41 best pass-catchers, ranked
In honor of Tom Brady being a 41 year old in the Super Bowl, let's look at his 41 best pass...
-
Early Super Bowl 54 odds released
Los Angeles has a lot to look forward to heading into next year
-
Super Bowl odds: Gladys Knight's anthem
How many seconds will this year's 'Star-Spangled Banner' go?