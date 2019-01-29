2019 Super Bowl: Your guide to the leaked TV commercials that will air during Super Bowl LIII
Check out some Super Bowl ads before they air during the game on Sunday
You're probably going to be in front of a screen watching Super Bowl LIII this Sunday. Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football, while others watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show. Some people watch the Super Bowl for the commercials.
If you're in that last category, welcome to the right place.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
It's become customary in recent years for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this spoils the mystique and leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials, there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.
By virtue of being one of the single biggest sporting events each year, the Super Bowl has massive viewership -- which also makes it one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. With that in mind, advertising during the Super Bowl has become somewhat of a sporting event on its own. Brands try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get people talking.
Here you can find some of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams on Sunday -- which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. (Continually updating.)
Avocados from Mexico - Chorus (Teaser)
BON & VIV - The Pitch
Bubly - Can I have a bublé? (Teaser)
Budweiser - Wind Never Felt Better
Bumble - #InHerCourt Anthem
Burger King - Preppin' (Teaser)
Colgate - The Close Talker
Doritos - Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys
Expensify - Expensify This
Kia - The Great Unknowns - What If?
Olay - Killer Skin
Pepsi - More Than OK
Planters - Catch of the Day (Teaser)
Pringles - Sad Device
Stella Artois - Change Up The Usual
Verizon - The Team That Wouldn't Be Here
[ yellow tail ] - Tastes Like Happy
