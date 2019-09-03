2019 Week 1 NFL picks: Steelers stun Patriots in New England, Jacoby Brissett's Colts upset Chargers

Ben Roethlisberger is due.

For all of the success he's achieved during his 16-year career, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback has never beaten a Tom Brady-led team in New England. All told, he's 0-4 in Foxborough against Brady that includes an season-opening loss to the Patriots in 2015. On Sunday night, Roethlisberger will get another chance to best Brady in his backyard, as Pittsburgh heads to New England for the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2019 regular season.

So, what will happen in that game, as well as the NFL's other 15 in Week 1? Let's take a look.

Want a free shot to win $1,000,000 just for picking winners? How about 17 of 'em? Join Parlay Pick'em now to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.

Pittsburgh at New England

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots -6

While Brady has Big Ben's number in Foxborough, the Steelers are coming in injury free and motivated to show that last year's disappointing finish is not a reflection on what the Steelers will be in 2019. Pittsburgh's defense -- that includes the offseason additions of cornerback Steven Nelson and rookie first round pick Devin Bush -- will also be coming in with confidence after holding the Patriots to just 10 points when the two teams faced off in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

New England's question marks at the tight end and receiver positions may force the Patriots to rely on their defense and running game to keep the Steelers at bay.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Patriots 20

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Green Bay at Chicago

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Bears -3.5

Fittingly, the NFL's 100th season kicks off with a classic rivalry between two historic teams. While the Bears are the defending NFC North champs, Aaron Rodgers and new Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur will pull off a Week 1 upset in the Windy City. The Packers' offense and a revamped defense will do enough leave Chicago with the victory.

Prediction: Packers 20, Bears 16

Atlanta at Minnesota

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

In a game between two mostly evenly matched teams, we're giving the edge to the team with the better quarterback. While Kurt Cousins will have the home crowd behind him, Matt Ryan's poise and command of Atlanta's offense will make the difference in a Week 1 upset for Atlanta. One thing that could hurt this prediction is the Falcons' kicking situation, as the Falcons were forced to re-sign 44-year-old Matt Bryant late last month.

Prediction: Falcons 20, Vikings 17

Washington at Philadelphia

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -8.5

We'll make this pick quick and easy: The Eagles win and cover the spread against a Redskins' team that had a whale of a time protecting their quarterback during the preseason.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Redskins 17

Buffalo at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets - 3.5

While Buffalo's defense will challenge the the Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold and new teammate Le'Veon Bell -- playing in his first game in 602 days -- will do enough to get the Jets a Week 1 win in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Jets 24, Bills 16

Baltimore at Miami

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Though Lamar Jackson will show flashes of his offseason improvement, the Dolphins pull off the Week 1 upset with cagy veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for Miami.

Prediction: Dolphins 17, Ravens 16

San Francisco at Tampa Bay

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Pick'em

This game features two quarterbacks with question marks surrounding them in Jameis Winston and Jimmy Garoppolo. It will also be the debuts of first round picks Nick Bosa and Devin White. While the 49ers may be a wild-card team by season's end, they get tripped up in Tampa in Bruce Arians' debut at Tampa Bay's head coach.

Prediction: Bucs 23, 49ers 20

Kansas City at Jacksonville

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

The Jaguars, all of a sudden, are getting a lot of hype to win the AFC South after a disastrous 2018 season. While Jacksonville, with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles now under center, should be considered a playoff contender in 2019, it falls at home to reigning league Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Tennessee at Cleveland

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Points spread: Browns -5

If the 2017 version of Marcus Mariota shows up on Sunday, this one could be close until the end. If the more recent version of Tennessee's quarterback takes the field, things could get ugly rather quickly. We're going with the latter as the Browns get a Week 1 win.

Prediction: Browns 30, Titans 20

L.A. Rams at Carolina

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams, -3

Will the Rams continue the downward trend of Super Bowl losers struggling the next season, or will they show the nation that they are better than their three-point output in last year's Super Bowl? In Week, 1 Los Angeles continues its slide against Cam Newton and a re-tooled Carolina team that is hungry to avenge last season's second-half slide.

Prediction: Panthers 20, Rams 17

Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Will Arizona's new offense work with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury? It will in Week 1, with Murray's effort being one of the most talked-about performances.

Prediction: Cardinals 20, Lions 16

Cincinnati at Seattle

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -9.5

This one has the look of a blowout. Cincinnati -- led by first year head coach Zac Taylor -- will play in one of the NFL's moist hostile stadiums without Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green. The Seahawks, meanwhile, will be showing off their newest addition, Jadeveon Clowney, who comes to Seattle with 18.5 sacks in his last two seasons.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Bengals 13

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6

No Andrew Luck, no problem for the Colts, who play with fire and intensity in Week 1 behind new starting QB Jacoby Brissett. The Chargers will more than likely be without Melvin Gordon, who may have already played his final down for the powder blue.

Prediction: Colts 19, Chargers 16

New York Giants at Dallas

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Point spread: Cowboys -7.5

An inspired Eli Manning -- with a lot of help from Saquon Barkley -- will keep things close in Dallas. The Cowboys, without or without Ezekiel Elliott, should still have enough on both sides of the ball to hold off the Giants at home.

Prediction: Cowboys 20, Giants 16

Houston at New Orleans

Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -7

Drew Brees and the Saints are still mad about the missed call that cost them a shot at appearing in last year's Super Bowl. They take their frustrations out on the Texans at home in front of a national TV audience.

Prediction: Saints 31, Texans 17

Denver at Oakland

Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Raiders, -1

The NFL's opening weekend ends with a game that promises to be a wild one. Denver will start former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco against Jon Gruden's rebuilt defense. Antonio Brown will make his NFL debut against a Denver defense that should be vastly improved under new head coach Vic Fangio. Stay up for this one, folks.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Broncos 23