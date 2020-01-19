2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from expert who's 22-11

Kansas City will count on the home-field advantage when the Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are 5-3-1 against the spread at Arrowhead Stadium this season, and they fed off a raucous crowd last Sunday. The Chiefs rallied from a 24-point deficit in the first quarter to take the lead before halftime on their way to a 51-31 victory over the Texans to advance in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a major role in the comeback, spurring the team to 41 consecutive points on his way to 321 yards and five touchdown passes, including three to tight end Travis Kelce. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5 after opening at 51. Before making any Chiefs vs. Titans picks, check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

Here are several NFL lines for Chiefs vs. Titans in the AFC Championship Game 2020:

Titans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -7

Titans vs. Chiefs over-under: 52.5 points

Titans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -337, Tennessee +271

TEN: RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,273 yards in his last eight games.

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has topped 250 passing yards 11 times in his 14 full games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are 9-3-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and Mahomes also ran for 53 yards on Sunday to become the first player to throw for more than 300 yards with five touchdowns and at least 50 rushing yards in a playoff game. He threw for 446 yards and three TDs in a loss to Tennessee in Week 10, with Kelce catching seven balls for 75 yards. The All-Pro tight end had 97 catches for 1,229 yards in the regular season, averaging 12.7 per catch.

Mahomes also has big-time receivers, including Sammy Watkins, who had 76 yards on just two catches against Houston. Tyreek Hill had 11 for 157 yards in the loss to the Titans, while Mecole Hardman had a 63-yard touchdown catch in that game. Running back Damien Williams also had three touchdowns last Sunday and had 30 receptions and 711 total yards in the regular season. On defense, Chris Jones, who led the team with nine sacks, is questionable with a calf injury.

Why the Titans can cover

Even so, Kansas City isn't a lock to cover the Titans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC Championship Game 2020. The road team is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams and Henry has averaged 6.1 yards per carry the past three games. Tannehill has thrown for just 160 yards total, but has three touchdown passes in the playoffs after completing 70.3 percent of his passes in the regular season. He has a star receiver in A.J. Brown, who averaged 20.2 yards per catch and scored eight TDs in the regular season.

Tennessee has covered the spread in its past five road games and the secondary is the strength of the defense. Cornerback Logan Ryan and safeties Kenny Vaccaro and Kevin Byard are among the top tacklers and combined for 10 interceptions in the regular season. They each have one in the playoffs, and Ryan and Byard have combined for 36 tackles in the two games. Linebacker Rashaan Evans posted 111 tackles in the regular season and has 16 in the postseason. Tackle Jurrell Casey, who had five sacks in the regular season, had two against the Ravens.

How to make Titans vs. Chiefs picks

