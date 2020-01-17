2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 22-11

The Titans will ride Derrick Henry as far as he can take them when Tennessee visits Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. Henry became the first NFL running back to top 180 rushing yards in three straight games when he scampered for 195 in a 28-12 win against the Ravens last Saturday in the divisional round. He rushed for 188 yards and two TDs in a 35-32 win against the Chiefs in Week 10.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn't been asked to do much in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, but he has brought stability to the offense since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds after the spread moved as high as 7.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Chiefs vs. Titans picks, check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

Here are several NFL lines for Chiefs vs. Titans in the AFC Championship Game 2020:

Titans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -7

Titans vs. Chiefs over-under: 53 points

Titans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -337, Tennessee +271

TEN: RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,273 yards in his last eight games.

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has topped 250 passing yards 11 times in his 14 full games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Arrowhead Stadium has a reputation for being a tough venue for opposing teams, and Kansas City has covered the spread in five in a row there. Mahomes was out the last time the Chiefs failed to cover, and the quarterback has thrown for more than 250 yards in four of the last five games overall. He has plenty of weapons to work with, the biggest being All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who had 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 51-31 comeback win against Houston.

The Chiefs have covered the spread in their last five games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game, and the defense performed well last Sunday after special teams miscues led to 14 Houston points. Frank Clark had three of the unit's five sacks of Deshaun Watson and stopped the Texans on four of five fourth-down conversion attempts. The defense allows an average of 19.4 points, ranking seventh in the NFL, and is eighth in pass defense at 221.4 yards per game.

Why the Titans can cover

Even so, Kansas City isn't a lock to cover the Titans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC Championship Game 2020. The road team is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams and Henry has averaged 6.1 yards per carry the past three games. Tannehill has thrown for just 160 yards total, but has three touchdown passes in the playoffs after completing 70.3 percent of his passes in the regular season. He has a star receiver in A.J. Brown, who averaged 20.2 yards per catch and scored eight TDs in the regular season.

Tennessee has covered the spread in its past five road games and the secondary is the strength of the defense. Cornerback Logan Ryan and safeties Kenny Vaccaro and Kevin Byard are among the top tacklers and combined for 10 interceptions in the regular season. They each have one in the playoffs, and Ryan and Byard have combined for 36 tackles in the two games. Linebacker Rashaan Evans posted 111 tackles in the regular season and has 16 in the postseason. Tackle Jurrell Casey, who had five sacks in the regular season, had two against the Ravens.

