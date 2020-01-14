2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 22-11

The Tennessee Titans will try to defeat Kansas City for the second time this season when they head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Titans (11-7) knocked off the Chiefs, 35-32, in Nashville in Week 10 of the regular season, with Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushing for 188 yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, returned from a knee injury to throw for 446 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (13-4), while Tennessee blocked a last-second attempt that would have tied it.

That was Kansas City's most recent loss. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.

Titans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -7.5

Titans vs. Chiefs over-under: 52 points

Titans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -357, Tennessee +283

TEN: RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,273 yards in his last eight games.

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has topped 250 passing yards 11 times in his 14 full games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Arrowhead Stadium has a reputation for being a tough venue for opposing teams, and Kansas City has covered the spread in five in a row there. Mahomes was out the last time the Chiefs failed to cover, and the quarterback has thrown for more than 250 yards in four of the last five games overall. He has plenty of weapons to work with, the biggest being All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who had 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 51-31 comeback win against Houston.

The Chiefs have covered the spread in their last five games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game, and the defense performed well last Sunday after special teams miscues led to 14 Houston points. Frank Clark had three of the unit's five sacks of Deshaun Watson and stopped the Texans on four of five fourth-down conversion attempts. The defense allows an average of 19.4 points, ranking seventh in the NFL, and is eighth in pass defense at 221.4 yards per game.

Why the Titans can cover

Even so, Kansas City isn't a lock to cover the Titans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC Championship Game 2020. The Titans have covered five straight road games and Henry has been virtually unstoppable. He became the first player in league history to rush for 180 yards in three consecutive games when he went for 195 against Baltimore in the divisional round. Ryan Tannehill hasn't had to do much in the postseason, but he is 9-4 since taking over as Tennessee's starting quarterback in Week 6.

Tennessee has covered the spread in five of the last six meetings in Kansas City and the team is brimming with confidence after wins at New England and Baltimore. The Titans forced three turnovers and sacked Lamar Jackson four times while stunning the Ravens. Tackle Jurrell Casey had two of those, and the Titans stopped four fourth-down attempts. Cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Kevin Byard have combined for 19 tackles and two interceptions in the NFL Playoffs 2020.

