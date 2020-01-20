2020 AFC Championship Game: Titans' Derrick Henry 'shed tears' following loss to Chiefs, addresses NFL future

The storybook season has come to its conclusion, and there's no happy ending for the Tennessee Titans. Having orchestrated the most impressive turnaround in the entire NFL this season, Mike Vrabel's decision to bench Marcus Mariota near midseason gave Ryan Tannehill what might've been his final shot at proving he can still be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Tannehill took it and ran -- with a strong assist from league-leading rusher Derrick Henry -- winning seven of his 10 starts and helping to propel the Titans into the playoffs.

For his efforts, he was awarded both Most Improved Player and Comeback Player of the Year honors. In the playoffs, however, it was Henry who wrecked shop, racking up monstrous yardage on the ground in upsets over the New England Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, but the Kansas City Chiefs had other plans.

They held him to only 69 rushing yards and a single touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, forcing Tannehill with the daunting task of outshooting reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes. That didn't happen, and as they head home to Nashville, the Titans enter the offseason with looming questions regarding the future of both Tannehill and Henry -- who are both set to become unrestricted free agents.

Still emotional from the loss at Arrowhead Stadium, Henry he needs a moment before focusing on his future.

"I'll definitely shed a couple of tears," he said. "Just because I love my teammates. I love playing football, I love competing and I love my teammates.

"Those guys helped me get through a lot. ... Throughout the whole season, you have to stick together through all the adversity. We have a lot of great guys in the locker room. It's football, you know the locker room is going to change.

"Right now, we just lost a game. I am not even thinking about no contracts or things like that. When that time comes, I am sure it will get worked out."

For his part, Tannehill was a bit more forthcoming, albeit also still very much in the moment.

"I'll have to take a step back and look at things here in the offseason," he said. "Obviously, I love this team. I love what this team was able to accomplish. I have a lot of love for the guys on this team and love playing with them.

"I will take a step back and look at that. But right now, I just really can't think of anything but how close we were and this loss."

Unless a new CBA is agreed to and enacted prior to the start of the new league year in mid-March, the Titans will have access to both the franchise and transition tag, giving them an opportunity to keep both Henry and Tannehill seated while they work out details on a contract extension for each. That is the most likely outcome, because the future in Nashville looks bright, but not if the club fails to take care of their two best players.