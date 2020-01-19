2020 AFC Championship Game weather: Updated forecast for Chiefs vs. Titans title game in Kansas City
What's on the radar for Sunday's AFC Championship? We've got you covered
It's the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, and the winner will punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIV.
Miami Gardens, home to this year's battle for the Lombardi Trophy, promises nice weather for the 2019 title game. But what about the AFC title game? What does the forecast say about Kansas City, where the Chiefs will be hosting the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium?
We're not weathermen here at CBS Sports, but we know how to read the radar! So you came to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for Sunday afternoon's Missouri skies:
AFC Championship forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Sunny
Projected game-time temperatures: 19 degrees (high), 14 degrees (low)
Game-time projection: A mainly sunny sky; much colder
Chance of rain: 0 percent
Winds: NNW 7-11 mph
While there isn't even a slight chance of rain (or snow, in this case) listed for Sunday's game, this matchup will no doubt be a whole lot colder than the one being played later in the day -- and not just because we're talking about Missouri rather than California. Sunday afternoon is set to be the coldest time of the whole week in K.C., with temperatures climbing toward the 40s the following weekend. Does that mean much for the game? Not necessarily. But if the winds approach 15 miles per hour along with the cold conditions, it might be worth having a conversation about how the Titans are better suited for that kind of weather. The Chiefs, remember, thrive on the aerial attack, while Tennessee's bread and butter is grinding it out on the ground. A week ago, Kansas City had to plow through a blizzard to secure their birth in the AFC Championship game.
For a look at the weather in the NFC Championship between the Packers and 49ers, click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Sherman still has grudge with Harbaugh
Sherman was at odds with Harbaugh since his days at Stanford
-
Fisher fined by NFL, Budweiser pays it
Budweiser offers to pay Fisher's fine for his beer celebration in the Chiefs AFC divisional...
-
Packers vs. 49ers odds, sims, prediction
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2020 NFC Championship Game 10,000 times.
-
How to watch AFC, NFC championships
Everything you need to know to catch both conference championships this weekend
-
Chiefs vs. Titans odds, bets bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2020 AFC Championship Game 10,000 times.
-
Packers vs. 49ers: Live updates
The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers square off with a spot in the Super Bowl on the...
-
Chiefs vs. Titans: Live updates
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans battle for a spot in the Super Bowl on CBS
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game