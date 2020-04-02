2020 AFC Championship odds, NFL picks, predictions: Computer model fading Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens ended the 2019 regular season with a 12-game winning streak that helped them earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they were unable to continue their success in the playoffs. Their surprising demise in the Divisional Round opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs, who stormed through to capture their first conference title since joining the NFL in 1970.

The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV and are the early favorites to repeat as conference champions, as they are listed at +200 in the latest 2020 AFC odds from William Hill. The Ravens (+325) also are drawing strong consideration, but before you make any 2020 NFL picks of your own on who wins the AFC, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the upcoming season and released its picks to win the 2020 AFC Championship. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2020 AFC Championship predictions

SportsLine's model says the New England Patriots are considerably overvalued at +1000 in the latest 2020 AFC odds and win the conference in just 3.9 percent of simulations.

New England had its string of three consecutive conference championships halted last season, and its chances of capturing the Lamar Hunt Trophy this year greatly diminished when quarterback Tom Brady departed via free agency. The future Hall-of-Famer, who signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guided the Patriots to nine AFC titles and six Super Bowl championships in his 19 seasons as the team's starting quarterback.

Brady had few offensive weapons at his disposal in 2019, and New England has yet to replenish its arsenal this offseason. But the main objective should be finding a replacement for who many consider the greatest signal-caller of all time. It appears the team may be content to move forward with 23-year-old Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick who completed 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards with one interception in three appearances as a rookie, but unless a major upgrade to their offense is made, the Patriots' reign in the AFC is likely to come to an end.

How to make 2020 AFC Championship picks

The model also says one AFC team boasts a win probability that exceeds its implied odds. You can only see who it is, and the percent of the time each team wins the AFC, right here.

So which team is the best value in 2020 AFC championship futures? And what does the model say about the 2020 NFL odds of every team in the AFC? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the AFC Championship, all from the advanced model that crushed its NFL picks, and find out.

2020 AFC Championship odds (via William Hill)

Kansas City Chiefs +200

Baltimore Ravens +325

Buffalo Bills +1000

New England Patriots +1000

Indianapolis Colts +1200

Los Angeles Chargers +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers +1200

Las Vegas Raiders +1500

Tennessee Titans +1700

Cleveland Browns +2000

Denver Broncos +2500

Houston Texans +3000

Miami Dolphins +5000

New York Jets +5000

Cincinnati Bengals +10000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000