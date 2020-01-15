2020 AFC Championship weather: Updated forecast for Chiefs vs. Titans title game in Kansas City
What's on the radar for Sunday's AFC Championship? We've got you covered
It's the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, and the winner will punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIV.
Miami Gardens, home to this year's battle for the Lombardi Trophy, promises nice weather for the 2019 title game. But what about the AFC title game? What does the forecast say about Kansas City, where the Chiefs will be hosting the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium?
We're not weathermen here at CBS Sports, but we know how to read the radar! So you came to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for Sunday afternoon's Missouri skies:
AFC Championship forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Mostly sunny
Projected temperatures: 23 degrees (high), 8 degrees (low)
Game-time projection: Sun and a few passing clouds; much colder
Chance of rain: 0 percent
While there isn't even a slight chance of rain (or snow, in this case) listed for Sunday's game, this matchup will no doubt be a whole lot colder than the one being played later in the day -- and not just because we're talking about Missouri rather than California. Sunday afternoon is set to be the coldest time of the whole week in K.C., with temperatures climbing toward the 40s the following weekend. Does that mean much for the game? Not necessarily. But if the winds approach 15 miles per hour along with the cold conditions, it might be worth having a conversation about how the Titans are better suited for that kind of weather. The Chiefs, remember, thrive on the aerial attack, while Tennessee's bread and butter is grinding it out on the ground.
For a look at the weather in the NFC Championship between the Packers and 49ers, click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Championship weather forecast
What's on the radar for Sunday's NFC Championship? We've got you covered
-
Chris Jones misses practice on Wednesday
Kansas City is dealing with a few issues ahead of Sunday's AFC championship showdown
-
Garrett interviewing for rival OC job
The longtime Cowboys coach might soon be wearing rival colors
-
How Packers can win Super Bowl 54
The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the Super Bowl and here's how they can win it
-
Why NFL fans should root for the Chiefs
A win on Sunday would be a historic moment for the Chiefs as well as the NFL
-
Why you should root for the Titans
If you're still looking for a team to root for in the NFL postseason, it should be the Titans
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game