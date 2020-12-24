The New Orleans Saints can clinch an NFC South title when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. The Saints (10-4) lead the division by one game over Tampa Bay (9-5) and hold the tiebreaker over the Buccaneers by virtue of sweeping their two meetings this season. New Orleans could also clinch the division with a Tampa Bay loss at Detroit on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Vikings (6-8) sit in third place in the NFC North and are on the verge of being eliminated from the NFL playoff picture.

Saints vs. Vikings spread: New Orleans -7

Saints vs. Vikings Over/Under: 50.5 points

Saints vs. Vikings money line: New Orleans -310, Minnesota +255

NO: Defense ranks third in the league in yards allowed per game (306.4)

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook averages 114.2 rushing yards per game

Why the Saints can cover



New Orleans has one of the top defenses in the league. The Saints allow just 306.4 total yards per game, which ranks third. The run defense has been particularly strong, giving up just 95.6 yards a game, which is fourth in the league. They also allow just 21.2 points a game, which ranks sixth.

In addition, Alvin Kamara is a versatile running and receiving threat out of the backfield. The multipurpose running back is third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,516) and total touchdowns (15). His 10 rushing touchdowns rank sixth.

Why the Vikings can cover

Dalvin Cook is having an All-Pro season. The fourth-year running back from Florida State averages 114.2 rushing yards per game, which is second in the league behind only Tennessee's Derrick Henry. Cook also is tied with Henry for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (15).

In addition, Minnesota faces a New Orleans offense that has struggled recently. Over the team's first 12 games, the Saints averaged 370.8 yards and 28.9 points a game. But in the last two games, losses to Philadelphia and Kansas City, they have averaged just 321.5 yards and 25.0 points.

