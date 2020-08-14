Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys will be explosive with CeeDee Lamb ( 1:10 )

That "vroom" you hear coming out of Frisco, Texas is CeeDee Lamb flooring it at his first-ever training camp practice with the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie first-round pick enters the fold with no shortage of pomp and circumstance, due as much to his abilities as the unlikelihood of his eventual landing spot, and is expected to put rubber to the road rather quickly in an offense that won't require he be the No. 1 focus of opposing defenses.

Or even the No. 2, for that matter.

It's a perfect storm for Lamb, who has the ability to be a prolific receiver without the pressure at the NFL level of doing it in Year 1. But those wondering if his targets will be capped, rest assured they will not, and Lamb will have the opportunity to rack up big numbers in 2020, despite the presence of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup; two 1,000-yard receivers in their own right. And if Lamb continues to do what he did in the team's first practice -- namely make an eye-opening one-handed grab on a toss from Dak Prescott -- the Cowboys will waste zero time getting him involved come September.

The rookie is here to play big boy football.

"He's the same guy I've been watching on TV the past two, three years," said safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of Lamb, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "I mean he's very focused, very fast, man, and he's just getting comfortable. I can't wait to see what he has in store being around so many veteran wide receivers."

Mike McCarthy, who noted how "blessed" the Cowboys were to have been able to land Lamb, has to feel good about what he's seeing on Day 1 from the 17th-overall pick. Lamb reportedly had not only the jaw-dropping reception, but also no drops. He'd make one error by way of a fumble after a catch, but no one expects him to be an All-Pro on Aug. 14.

And considering he didn't have an issue with the latter in his illustrious career at Oklahoma, it's safe to say he won't at the NFL level, either.

Lamb enters the league's best offense and yes, there's only one ball to go around on a unit that also features Cooper, Gallup, Blake Jarwin, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but as Elliott passionately noted following Cooper's expectation of three 1,000-yard receivers in Dallas this season -- everyone is going to eat. For Lamb, it'll be a mix of targets and what he does with them, so look for a ton of his production to come after the catch. A well-known YAC beast who is lethal in space, the First-Team All-Big 12 talent made a name for himself by not simply reeling in catches most others couldn't, but also avoiding tackles en route to big gains that often ended in a trip to the end zone.

See below for reference:

And with defenses being unable to send extra help to cover Lamb because of the other aforementioned weapons, he'll often be faced with beating nickel corners and linebackers -- the latter being a massive mismatch when it comes to covering someone as slippery and quick as Lamb.

But wait, there's more.

The Consensus All-American will also find himself handling some return duties, as the Cowboys have already begun prepping him for his double duty. A more than capable punt returner at Oklahoma, he'll be asked to do the same in Dallas, offering up shades of a young Dez Bryant, making the No. 88 jersey choice quite apropos. So not only will he be viewed as an impact player on offense, but special teams as well, potentially helping new special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel to lift a previously abysmal Cowboys special teams unit out of the Dark Ages.

Don't take your eyes off of the former Sooner in what could be a season wherein he challenges for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Lamb has the chops, and the Cowboys hope this is the song that doesn't end.



Their plan is for it to go on and on, my friend.