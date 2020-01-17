2020 NFC Championship Game: Aaron Rodgers says pressure is on the 49ers to win, Packers 'should be loose'

Coming off of a historic performance in the Green Bay Packers' 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round, Aaron Rodgers says his connection with wide receiver Davante Adams gives him flashbacks of when Jordy Nelson suited up for the Green Bay Packers. That's quite the compliment for Adams, considering just how potent of a duo Rodgers and Nelson were in yesteryear, but all that matters at the moment is what the former Super Bowl MVP and his new star receiver can do when they face off with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The two were soundly thumped in a 37-8 loss at the hands of the 49ers in Week 12, Rodgers leaving Levi's Stadium having been sacked four times and throwing for only 104 yards, with Adams reeling in just 43 yards and the the Packers lone touchdown on the day. Hoping to avoid deja vu only one step away from Super Bowl LIV, the Packers believe all the pressure is on the No. 1-seeded 49ers this weekend, and not them -- despite what may have happened in late November.

"This is a great opportunity," Adams said, via The Athletic. "We understand what's in front of us. Nothing to lose, but a lot to lose, you know, everything at the same time. But the pressure is really on them. They went out there and they dominated us last game and we did not take care of business the way we should have.

"It's only up from here as far as how we go about it. Terrible on third down. It just wasn't a good showing, so we kind of bottled that up, that feeling, and we're ready to convert that into something great."

Rodgers, who has obviously been in such pressure-packed situations before, agrees wholeheartedly with Adams -- noting it's about mentally shrinking the moment. The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback says the worst thing the Packers can do is try to play hero ball in Santa Clara.

"The problem is when you make it bigger than it needs to be, when you try to do too much, when you try and cover for somebody else in your mind, or make up for something that you think needs made up for -- that's when the mistakes happen," he said. "I think if you look at this game, they're definitely favored by what, seven and a half? Is that right? They're expected to hold court and win.

"People know and they're talking about how we played the last time, so I think if they look at pressure, the pressure is in a certain place and we should be nice and loose."